Belgrade to Introduce Free Public Transport Starting January 1

Belgrade will make public transport free starting from January 1, 2024, a move that will make the Serbian capital the largest European city with this initiative. The announcement was made by Mayor Aleksandar Šapić, who emphasized that the measure would eliminate the need for anyone to purchase a ticket for the city’s buses, trams, and trolleybuses. With this change, Belgrade will join a small group of European cities that have already adopted this policy, including Luxembourg, Tallinn, and Montpellier.

Šapić also pointed out the significant traffic problems that Belgrade faces, with the number of cars on its roads increasing by 250,000 over the past decade. He explained that free public transport is part of a broader effort to address these issues. However, despite its efforts, Belgrade remains one of the few European capitals without a metro system. A metro project has been promised by 2030, though it has faced delays.

In addition to the free transport initiative, Šapić outlined plans for a complete overhaul of the city’s public transport fleet by 2027. The mayor stated that by the end of 2025, no vehicle in the fleet will be older than two years, except for those purchased in 2022. He highlighted that the goal is for Belgrade to have a fully renewed fleet, an achievement that has yet to be realized by any other European city.

Belgrade, with a population of approximately 1.7 million, will be the only European capital to provide free public transport for its residents. Although smaller cities have introduced similar measures, none are as large as Belgrade. This significant change is expected to have a positive impact on both traffic congestion and the city’s environmental efforts.

Sources: