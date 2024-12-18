Bulgaria's Parliament Rejects Mandatory Drug and Alcohol Testing for MPs

Members of the Bulgarian Parliament have decided against introducing mandatory blood tests for alcohol and drug use, following a vote that resulted in 61 in favor, 62 against, and 86 abstentions. The proposal had initially been accepted by the Temporary Committee drafting the parliamentary rules, with the exception of the WCC-DB group, but it was rejected in the chamber without debate.

The proposal, suggested by "There Is Such a People" (TISP), aimed to require MPs to undergo medical blood tests at the beginning of each plenary session for alcohol and drug use. This would have been enforced either by the Speaker of Parliament or initiated by one-third of MPs if reasonable suspicion arose about a member’s behavior. However, the proposal was met with opposition, with several groups including GERB, WCC-DB, and others voting against it.

Toshko Yordanov, the leader of TISP’s parliamentary group, expressed disappointment over the decision, questioning why MPs should be exempt from undergoing tests while ordinary Bulgarian citizens face penalties for similar offenses. He emphasized that there should be no special treatment for MPs when it comes to the law, especially since the tests would have been for substances like drugs, not over-the-counter medications.

The debate also led to the removal of sanctions for MPs who refused to undergo testing or tested positive. Furthermore, the proposal to introduce penalties for MPs who caused damage to the parliamentary building was upheld, allowing for suspension for up to three sessions. However, suggestions such as restricting MPs from making personal explanations or comments on declarations, and prohibiting them from speaking from anywhere other than the rostrum, were also rejected.

Other amendments were also discussed, including a proposal to request opinions from the Supreme Judicial Council for draft laws related to the judiciary, which was ultimately accepted. A requirement for proportionality assessments for legislation on regulated professions was also introduced to align with EU directives, ensuring that Bulgaria does not face criminal proceedings.

After extensive discussions, the rules were finally adopted following a seven-hour session, marking the conclusion of the parliamentary procedure on the matter.

