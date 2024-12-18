Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 19: Foggy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

The weather across Bulgaria on December 19 will feature foggy conditions during the morning hours, giving way to sunny skies in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 9°C and 14°C, with cooler readings between 4°C and 8°C in areas where fog persists. In Sofia, the high will be around 8°C.

Along the coastline, the morning will also begin with fog, followed by sunshine later in the day. Light to moderate winds from the south-southeast will prevail, with temperatures reaching between 11°C and 13°C. The sea water temperature will range from 10°C to 12°C, and the sea swell is forecast at 2 Degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny, accompanied by light to moderate west-northwest winds. Highs will reach 9°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 3°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)