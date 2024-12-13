Sandanski Hospital Faces Crisis as 29 Doctors Submit Resignations

Fire Breaks Out at Private Hospital in Sofia
A fire broke out at the private Vita Hospital in Sofia on Wednesday morning, sparking the evacuation of 77 people from the building
A total of 29 doctors from the "Southwest Hospital" in Sandanski have submitted their resignations to the facility's manager, Dr. Iliya Tonev. The decision follows an extraordinary session of the Municipal Council, convened in response to the death of a newborn baby in an ambulance. During the meeting, some members of the local community labeled the medical staff as "murderers" and "incompetents," prompting outrage among the hospital's personnel.
Dr. Dimitar Stanoev, head of the cardiology department, expressed the profound indignation of the medical team, stating that the accusations deeply offended the doctors. They are now demanding a meeting with the municipal leadership to address the situation. According to the doctors, as the hospital's owner, the municipality should focus on resolving the facility's existing challenges rather than exacerbating them with such accusations.
The medical staff has set a deadline for action. If their concerns are not addressed and meaningful steps are not taken to improve conditions at the hospital, the resignations will take effect on January 11. This would result in the closure of several departments, significantly impacting healthcare services in the region. The doctors remain firm in their stance, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue and support to ensure the hospital's continued operation.
Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
