European Commission Approves €4.1 Billion Allocation to Ukraine

Divided Reactions in Bulgaria’s Parliament Over Proposed Agreement with Ukraine
Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has sought approval from the National Assembly to sign a security cooperation agreement with Ukraine
The European Commission has approved an allocation of nearly 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the first pillar of the country facility, bringing the total funding under this mechanism to 16.1 billion euros. The funds are intended to support Ukraine's ongoing reforms and recovery efforts amid the ongoing challenges it faces.
The Council of the EU confirmed that Ukraine has successfully met the nine reform benchmarks required for the release of the second quarterly payment. These benchmarks cover various critical areas, including improvements to the business environment, labor market reforms, regional policy adjustments, energy market regulations, environmental protection measures, and anti-corruption efforts outlined in Ukraine’s reform plan.
Under the country facility, up to 50 billion euros in grants and loans will be provided to Ukraine between 2024 and 2027. This funding aims to aid the country’s reform agenda and its broader economic stability during a challenging period.
Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023
According to the latest national report for Bulgaria from the autumn 2024 edition of the Standard Eurobarometer, nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians view the free movement of people as the primary benefit of EU membership
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced a confidence vote in the Bundestag on December 16, 2024, which ultimately resulted in a loss of support for his leadership
The European Commission has issued four reasoned opinions to Bulgaria, marking the final stage before potentially referring the country to the Court of Justice of the European Union
The European Union has officially approved Bulgaria and Romania as full members of the Schengen area
Bulgaria has secured a €250 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to co-finance priority projects supported by EU funds during the 2021-2027 programming period
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023