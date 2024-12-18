12-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Arc Flash at Plovdiv Station

Society » INCIDENTS | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 13:07
Bulgaria: 12-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Arc Flash at Plovdiv Station @novinite.com

A 12-year-old boy from Plovdiv is in critical condition after suffering severe burns and internal injuries from an arc flash at Stamboliyski station. The incident occurred when the boy attempted a dangerous selfie near a high-voltage contact wire. Doctors at Plovdiv's University Hospital "St. George" are working to save his life, while a blood donation campaign has been launched to support his treatment. Dozens of local people, including teachers and parents of his classmates, have already donated blood.

The incident unfolded when the boy’s classmate, who was with him at the time, quickly sought help after the arc flash struck. The classmate’s fast actions—removing his coat to help extinguish the boy—were described by the head of the Stamboliyski station as a stroke of luck.

Eng. Velichko Vergov, head of the station, explained that the boys had ventured into a dangerous area, outside the designated platforms, where access is strictly prohibited. Although the station is fenced off, they intentionally crossed into a risk zone. He stressed that the dangerous proximity to the high-voltage wire, which was under power, was less than two meters—a distance that is absolutely forbidden for safety reasons.

The boys, both 12 and in the 6th grade, were reportedly influenced by trends on TikTok, a platform where similar risky behavior is often glorified. Stamboliyski Mayor Petar Nedelev noted that children are increasingly drawn to such stunts to boost adrenaline. The boy's class teacher described him as a gentle child, one who would not typically engage in such reckless behavior but was unfortunately led astray by peer pressure and social media.

The boy’s classmates and teachers have shown immense support, with teachers like Mariana Velikova describing him as a "wonderful child" and expressing hope for his recovery. Petya Toneva, a parent, commented on the growing influence of social media, particularly the desire for likes and validation, which many children are seeking to feel important.

The local Blood Center in Plovdiv confirmed that it has enough supplies to help the child and assured that they will continue to assist in his recovery. Dr. Yanko Yankov, the center's director, emphasized that a mobile blood donation team is available for those in the Stamboliyski area who wish to contribute.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

