Passenger Train Hits Car Near Verila, Disrupting Traffic and Injuring Driver

An accident this morning caused a disruption to train services between Sofia and Plovdiv. At approximately 8:00 AM, a passenger train collided with a car that had crossed at lowered barriers near the Verila stop, located between Kazichene and Elin Pelin. The impact sent the car tumbling into the stop.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, was injured and transported to St. Anna Hospital. Although he showed no visible injuries, he was left under observation after briefly losing consciousness.

Following the incident, train services in the area were halted. Passengers were transferred to buses by Bulgarian Railways, but many trains experienced significant delays. Some trains heading to Sofia were delayed by up to 200-300 minutes, and a large portion of the schedule was affected.

Currently, alternative transport has been organized for five trains. The Ministry of Interior confirmed the details of the accident.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

