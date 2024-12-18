Plovdiv Ranked Third Among Europe's Best Christmas Destinations for 2024

Plovdiv has been ranked third among the top Christmas destinations in Europe for 2024 by Forbes. The recognition came from a survey conducted by the European Best Destinations tourist organization, which acknowledged Plovdiv as the "European capital of wine." The survey gathered opinions from travelers who shared their favorite holiday spots, ranging from luxurious resorts to those renowned for cultural tourism.

The city, known as the oldest continuously inhabited in Europe, offers a unique blend of history and modernity, making it a year-round destination. Its ancient landmarks, including the Old Town with its cobbled streets and historic architecture, create a romantic setting for the New Year celebrations.

Madeira, a Portuguese island famous for its spectacular New Year fireworks, topped the list, followed by Marbella, a popular Spanish resort town. Other notable destinations in the ranking include Vienna, Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, and Batumi in Georgia, which has recently earned the nickname "the new Barcelona."

Source: Forbes