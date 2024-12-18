Kostadinov Warns of 'Treason' in Proposed Bulgaria-Ukraine Cooperation Deal

Politics | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Kostadinov Warns of 'Treason' in Proposed Bulgaria-Ukraine Cooperation Deal Kostadin Kostadinov

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, has firmly opposed Bulgaria’s potential signing of a cooperation agreement with Ukraine. In a statement made in the National Assembly, he criticized the proposal for Bulgaria to sign a security and defense agreement with Ukraine, which was presented to all parliamentary groups the previous day. Kostadinov pointed out that the request for feedback had a tight deadline, demanding the Prime Minister’s response by noon on the same day.

He emphasized that his party’s stance was clear, as they had already sent a letter rejecting the agreement. In his address, Kostadinov argued that the deal would harm Bulgaria's interests and endanger national security. He went further to accuse the government of essentially giving Ukrainian forces Bulgarian missiles, which he claimed were being presented as defective and dismantled.

Kostadinov also took issue with the terms of the draft agreement, pointing out that Bulgaria would be bound by 42 obligations to Ukraine, while Ukraine had only one—undertaking reforms without any details on what they would entail or how they would affect the Bulgarian community in Ukraine. He expressed particular concern over the provision requiring Bulgaria to continue supplying military assistance to Ukraine for the next decade, with no clear limits. He deemed the document highly unequal and a significant threat to Bulgaria’s sovereignty.

Source: Nova TV

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kostadinov, Revival, Bulgaria, Ukraine

Related Articles:

European Commission Identifies Critical Obstacles to Bulgaria’s Growth and Competitiveness

A new report from the European Commission highlights several critical challenges for Bulgaria

Society | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 19: Foggy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

The weather across Bulgaria on December 19 will feature foggy conditions during the morning hours, giving way to sunny skies in the afternoon

Society » Environment | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:10

Divided Reactions in Bulgaria’s Parliament Over Proposed Agreement with Ukraine

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has sought approval from the National Assembly to sign a security cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Politics | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:26

Plovdiv Ranked Third Among Europe's Best Christmas Destinations for 2024

Plovdiv has been ranked third among the top Christmas destinations in Europe for 2024 by Forbes

Business » Tourism | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14

European Commission Approves €4.1 Billion Allocation to Ukraine

The European Commission has approved an allocation of nearly 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the first pillar of the country facility

World » EU | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 14:48

Bulgaria and Greece See Reciprocal Holiday Tourism Surge This Season

Greek tourists are showing significant interest in spending the holiday season in Bulgaria this year

Business » Tourism | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Parliament Rejects Mandatory Drug and Alcohol Testing for MPs

Members of the Bulgarian Parliament have decided against introducing mandatory blood tests for alcohol and drug use

Politics | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:32

Divided Reactions in Bulgaria’s Parliament Over Proposed Agreement with Ukraine

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has sought approval from the National Assembly to sign a security cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Politics | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:26

Peevski Vows Opposition Role if Borissov Forms Government, Calls for New Elections

Delyan Peevski, the chairman of "DPS - New Beginning," stated that his party would take on the role of the opposition if a government is successfully formed

Politics | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 11:20

Negotiations for Bulgarian Government Progress, Borissov Optimistic

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed optimism about forming a government, emphasizing the necessity of achieving this goal

Politics | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 09:44

Viktor Orban Set for Unannounced Trip to Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to make an unexpected visit to Bulgaria

Politics | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 08:16

Bulgaria to Implement Mandatory Drug and Alcohol Testing for MPs (UPDATED)

Members of the Bulgarian Parliament will be required to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol tests at the start of each parliamentary session

Politics | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 17:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria