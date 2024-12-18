Kostadinov Warns of 'Treason' in Proposed Bulgaria-Ukraine Cooperation Deal

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, has firmly opposed Bulgaria’s potential signing of a cooperation agreement with Ukraine. In a statement made in the National Assembly, he criticized the proposal for Bulgaria to sign a security and defense agreement with Ukraine, which was presented to all parliamentary groups the previous day. Kostadinov pointed out that the request for feedback had a tight deadline, demanding the Prime Minister’s response by noon on the same day.

He emphasized that his party’s stance was clear, as they had already sent a letter rejecting the agreement. In his address, Kostadinov argued that the deal would harm Bulgaria's interests and endanger national security. He went further to accuse the government of essentially giving Ukrainian forces Bulgarian missiles, which he claimed were being presented as defective and dismantled.

Kostadinov also took issue with the terms of the draft agreement, pointing out that Bulgaria would be bound by 42 obligations to Ukraine, while Ukraine had only one—undertaking reforms without any details on what they would entail or how they would affect the Bulgarian community in Ukraine. He expressed particular concern over the provision requiring Bulgaria to continue supplying military assistance to Ukraine for the next decade, with no clear limits. He deemed the document highly unequal and a significant threat to Bulgaria’s sovereignty.

Source: Nova TV