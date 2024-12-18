Kostadinov Warns of 'Treason' in Proposed Bulgaria-Ukraine Cooperation Deal

European Commission Identifies Critical Obstacles to Bulgaria’s Growth and Competitiveness
A new report from the European Commission highlights several critical challenges for Bulgaria
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, has firmly opposed Bulgaria’s potential signing of a cooperation agreement with Ukraine. In a statement made in the National Assembly, he criticized the proposal for Bulgaria to sign a security and defense agreement with Ukraine, which was presented to all parliamentary groups the previous day. Kostadinov pointed out that the request for feedback had a tight deadline, demanding the Prime Minister’s response by noon on the same day.
He emphasized that his party’s stance was clear, as they had already sent a letter rejecting the agreement. In his address, Kostadinov argued that the deal would harm Bulgaria's interests and endanger national security. He went further to accuse the government of essentially giving Ukrainian forces Bulgarian missiles, which he claimed were being presented as defective and dismantled.
Kostadinov also took issue with the terms of the draft agreement, pointing out that Bulgaria would be bound by 42 obligations to Ukraine, while Ukraine had only one—undertaking reforms without any details on what they would entail or how they would affect the Bulgarian community in Ukraine. He expressed particular concern over the provision requiring Bulgaria to continue supplying military assistance to Ukraine for the next decade, with no clear limits. He deemed the document highly unequal and a significant threat to Bulgaria’s sovereignty.
Source: Nova TV
Members of the Bulgarian Parliament have decided against introducing mandatory blood tests for alcohol and drug use
Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has sought approval from the National Assembly to sign a security cooperation agreement with Ukraine
Delyan Peevski, the chairman of "DPS - New Beginning," stated that his party would take on the role of the opposition if a government is successfully formed
GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed optimism about forming a government, emphasizing the necessity of achieving this goal
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to make an unexpected visit to Bulgaria
Members of the Bulgarian Parliament will be required to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol tests at the start of each parliamentary session
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023