Zelensky Assures Trump Understands Ukraine’s Resolve as 2025 Nears

Keith Kellogg, appointed by US President-elect Donald Trump as the special representative for Ukraine and Russia, plans to visit Kyiv and other European capitals in January 2025. According to Reuters, Kellogg’s European tour is still being finalized, but it is expected to include meetings with Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv, as well as with officials in Rome and Paris. Sources indicate, however, that a visit to Moscow is not on the agenda. Kellogg's trip is primarily aimed at gathering information on the situation in Ukraine, rather than engaging in negotiations about the ongoing war.

Earlier, Kellogg mentioned that he was preparing visits to hear the positions of those involved in the conflict. Trump's team is reportedly working on a plan to bring an end to the war, with Trump having claimed that “a little progress” had been made. Kellogg’s visit is part of these efforts to understand the key issues before crafting a policy approach when the new administration takes office.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared his thoughts on Trump’s approach to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing that Trump is aware of Ukraine’s determination not to surrender or freeze the conflict. Zelensky noted that Trump, though eager to resolve the war quickly, does not yet have access to all the intelligence and diplomatic channels he will once in office. Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s stance that it would not abandon its sovereignty under any circumstances. He also mentioned that his team is already working with Trump’s team to build stronger relations between Ukraine and the new US administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces have made additional advances, with the village of Sontsivka falling to Russian control on the night of December 17-18, according to analysts from the DeepState project. Russian troops have also moved forward near other villages such as Novotroitske and Berestky. The strategic significance of these movements could pose a threat to Ukrainian forces in the region, particularly as Russia continues its efforts to encircle Ukrainian positions near Velyka Novosilka.

Furthermore, the presence of North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has raised eyebrows internationally. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russia has avoided acknowledging the involvement of North Korean soldiers in combat operations, likely to prevent any implication that foreign troops are necessary to recapture Russian territory. Despite denials from Russian officials, US and Ukrainian sources have confirmed the presence of North Korean troops in the region, with some casualties reported. This secrecy has led to speculation that Russia is trying to obscure the scale of foreign involvement in the war.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky pointed out that Russian forces are taking measures to conceal North Korean casualties, including attempts to hide the faces of deceased soldiers. Ukrainian intelligence has also reported that Russian forces have tried to disguise North Korean troops as soldiers from Russia’s Buryatia region.

On the diplomatic front, the Biden administration has expressed confidence that the military assistance already delivered to Ukraine, as well as planned aid through the end of President Biden’s term, will be sufficient to sustain Ukraine’s defense efforts through 2025. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller assured that the materials and equipment provided would allow Ukraine to continue resisting Russia throughout the year. Recent US contributions include a 20 billion dollar donation to a World Bank fund for Ukraine and more than 440 million dollars for agriculture, reconstruction, and economic activity.

These developments highlight ongoing geopolitical and military shifts as key players, including the incoming Trump administration and the Biden administration, continue to shape the future of the war in Ukraine.

