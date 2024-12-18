64% of Bulgarians Reflect on 2024 as a Happy Year, with Optimism for 2025

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Bulgarians consider 2024 to have been a happy year, with no significant change in this sentiment compared to the previous year. On a national scale, 24% of respondents described the year as good for Bulgaria, although this figure saw a slight decline of 4% from the previous year. Pessimism remains prevalent, as 58% of Bulgarians view the country’s situation negatively, though this figure is an improvement of over 20% from the years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Looking ahead, Bulgarians are moderately optimistic about 2025. 38% of people anticipate a better year for the country, while 26% expect things to worsen. On a personal level, 47% foresee improvements in their own lives, and only 15% feel doubtful about the coming year. Optimism is especially strong among younger individuals, with nearly 70% of people under 30 predicting a brighter future, while only about 30% of those over 70 share the same hopeful outlook.

When reflecting on 2024 personally, 60% of Bulgarians rate the year as good, marking the highest level of personal satisfaction since 2019. In contrast, 26% felt the year was bad for them. This sense of well-being was most prominent among the youngest age group (18-29), who typically tend to be more optimistic. However, the assessment of the year grew more negative with increasing age.

Source: Trend agency