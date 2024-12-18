64% of Bulgarians Reflect on 2024 as a Happy Year, with Optimism for 2025

Society | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 14:50
Bulgaria: 64% of Bulgarians Reflect on 2024 as a Happy Year, with Optimism for 2025 Photo: Stella Ivanova

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Bulgarians consider 2024 to have been a happy year, with no significant change in this sentiment compared to the previous year. On a national scale, 24% of respondents described the year as good for Bulgaria, although this figure saw a slight decline of 4% from the previous year. Pessimism remains prevalent, as 58% of Bulgarians view the country’s situation negatively, though this figure is an improvement of over 20% from the years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Looking ahead, Bulgarians are moderately optimistic about 2025. 38% of people anticipate a better year for the country, while 26% expect things to worsen. On a personal level, 47% foresee improvements in their own lives, and only 15% feel doubtful about the coming year. Optimism is especially strong among younger individuals, with nearly 70% of people under 30 predicting a brighter future, while only about 30% of those over 70 share the same hopeful outlook.

When reflecting on 2024 personally, 60% of Bulgarians rate the year as good, marking the highest level of personal satisfaction since 2019. In contrast, 26% felt the year was bad for them. This sense of well-being was most prominent among the youngest age group (18-29), who typically tend to be more optimistic. However, the assessment of the year grew more negative with increasing age.

Source: Trend agency

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, year, Happy

Related Articles:

Young Bulgarians Shine on Forbes' Prestigious Annual List

Forbes magazine has once again celebrated the achievements of young Bulgarians with its annual "30 Under 30" selection

Business | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 11:00

Over 100,000 Bulgarians Expected to Travel Abroad for the Holidays

Over 100,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel abroad during the upcoming holiday season

Business » Tourism | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 12:46

Bulgarians Favor Savings Over Investment: Only 5% of Assets in Financial Markets

Bulgarians allocate a significant portion of their savings to deposits, with 73% of their assets held in this form

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:15

Court Reveals Bulgarian Spies' Plot to Target Ukrainian Soldiers and US Base

The Bulgarians accused of espionage on behalf of Russia allegedly planned to attack Ukrainian soldiers

Crime | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:15

Bulgarians’ Top Travel Choices in October: Greece and Turkey

In October, Bulgarians predominantly traveled to neighboring Turkey and Greece, while the largest groups of foreign visitors to Bulgaria came from Romania and Turkey

Business » Tourism | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 11:48

Over 35% of Bulgarians Want October Election Annulled

Over 35% of Bulgarians support the complete annulment of the October 27 elections

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 19: Foggy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

The weather across Bulgaria on December 19 will feature foggy conditions during the morning hours, giving way to sunny skies in the afternoon

Society » Environment | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:10

Sandanski Hospital Faces Crisis as 29 Doctors Submit Resignations

A total of 29 doctors from the "Southwest Hospital" in Sandanski have submitted their resignations to the facility's manager

Society » Incidents | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00

12-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Arc Flash at Plovdiv Station

A 12-year-old boy from Plovdiv is in critical condition after suffering severe burns and internal injuries from an arc flash at Stamboliyski station

Society » Incidents | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 13:07

Passenger Train Hits Car Near Verila, Disrupting Traffic and Injuring Driver

An accident this morning caused a disruption to train services between Sofia and Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 13:04

Robbie Williams to Perform in Sofia as Part of 2025 Tour

Robbie Williams, the British pop icon, is set to perform in Sofia on September 28, 2025

Society | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Community Rallies to Find Missing Boy with Down Syndrome in Bulgaria

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay Iliev, who disappeared from the village of Konare near Stara Zagora, continued early this morning

Society » Incidents | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 09:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria