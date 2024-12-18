Luigi Mangione Indicted for UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder, Faces Terrorism Charges

World | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Luigi Mangione Indicted for UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder, Faces Terrorism Charges

Luigi Mangione has been indicted for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot in Manhattan earlier this month. The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, includes 11 charges, among them first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Additionally, a grand jury charged Mangione with committing second-degree murder as an act of terrorism, CNN reported.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described the killing as a calculated and targeted act designed to instill fear and intimidation. Speaking at a news conference, Bragg emphasized the impact of the crime, which occurred in a busy area of the city, endangering the safety of commuters, tourists, and residents. "This was an extraordinary killing meant to evoke terror," Bragg stated, adding that the murder had drawn widespread attention and alarm.

Mangione, 26, is currently in Pennsylvania, where he awaits an extradition hearing. His lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, confirmed that her client will not contest extradition to New York. The hearing, scheduled for Thursday, will determine the next steps for Mangione’s return to face charges in Manhattan. If convicted, he faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to the District Attorney's office.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch expressed the significance of the indictment, stating it marks a crucial step toward justice for Thompson and his family. "Today’s indictment reaffirms the rule of law in New York City," Tisch said.

The shooting occurred on December 4 and has been described as a deliberate and chilling act. Bragg underscored its calculated nature, noting that it was orchestrated to create a climate of terror in one of New York’s busiest neighborhoods. The charges also include weapon and forgery offenses, reflecting the extensive planning involved in the crime.

Sources:

 

  • CNN
  • ANI

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mangione, terrorism, Murder, CEO

Related Articles:

Accused Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Opposes Extradition to New York

Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is challenging his extradition to New York.

World | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

PR Expert Maxim Behar Gathers 10 CEOs to Discuss Business Opportunities in Bulgaria

International and Bulgarian companies gathered on the first CEO-Only Lunch at the new Executive Lounge at Hilton Sofia Hotel

Business | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgarian Court Postponed the Case for Evgenia Who was Killed and Found in a Suitcase

The Sofia Court of Appeal has postponed the case of Evgenia Vladimirova, who was found murdered in a suitcase

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

Bulgaria: Life Sentence Confirmed for Brutal Murder Amid Domestic Violence Tragedy

The Varna Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence for the horrific murder of Silvia S., a woman from the Shumen village of Chernoglavtsi, marking a tragic end to a story of domestic violence that gripped the nation

Crime | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:19

Outrage in Dobrich Region: 5 Newborn Puppies Brutally Killed, Village in Shock

The village of Chernookovo in the Dobrich region of Bulgaria was rocked by a horrifying incident that left the community reeling in disbelief and outrage

Society » Incidents | April 15, 2024, Monday // 10:18

Cherven Bryag Tragedy: Man Kills Woman, Commits Suicide

In a tragic turn of events, a 57-year-old man fatally assaulted a 42-year-old woman in her Cherven Bryag home before taking his own life in another residence

Crime | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 15:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Belgrade to Introduce Free Public Transport Starting January 1

Belgrade will make public transport free starting from January 1, 2024, a move that will make the Serbian capital the largest European city with this initiative

World » Southeast Europe | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:40

European Commission Approves €4.1 Billion Allocation to Ukraine

The European Commission has approved an allocation of nearly 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the first pillar of the country facility

World » EU | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 14:48

Zelensky Assures Trump Understands Ukraine’s Resolve as 2025 Nears

Keith Kellogg, appointed by US President-elect Donald Trump as the special representative for Ukraine and Russia, plans to visit Kyiv and other European capitals in January 2025

World » Ukraine | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:30

Bulgaria Remains Last in the EU for Material Well-Being and GDP per Capita in 2023

Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 17:53

German Defense Minister Suggests Possible Peacekeeper Deployment in Ukraine

Germany is considering the possibility of deploying peacekeepers from its Bundeswehr to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 13:22

Russia Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, While Advancing Near Key Ukrainian Settlements

On the night of 16-17 December, the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had seized the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria