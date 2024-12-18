Negotiations for Bulgarian Government Progress, Borissov Optimistic

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed optimism about forming a government, emphasizing the necessity of achieving this goal. Speaking on the sidelines of the National Assembly, Borissov stated that the current international context demands unity and decisive action from Bulgaria. He highlighted the influence of countries such as Serbia, Greece, Turkey, and Hungary in the Balkans and noted that Bulgaria risks being left behind if it fails to establish a stable government.

Borissov remarked that the less public discussion surrounding the negotiations, the higher the chances of success. He mentioned that talks are progressing well and that there is a willingness among most parties to collaborate, with the exception of Delyan Peevski and Assen Vassilev, who he accused of wanting new elections. Borissov added that "There Is Such a People" (TISP) could join the discussions once a framework for cooperation is established.

The GERB leader reflected on Bulgaria's diminished influence in the region compared to when he was prime minister, pointing to missed opportunities in EU and NATO processes related to North Macedonia. He said Bulgaria’s exclusion from these developments over the past few years has been detrimental. Borissov revealed that he recently discussed this matter with European Council President Antonio Costa, further emphasizing the urgency of forming a government to restore Bulgaria’s role in regional and international affairs.

Borissov also commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's upcoming visit, describing Orban as a long-time friend and a strategic leader in the region. He suggested that Orban’s increasing involvement in Balkan affairs highlights the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its leadership position.

Negotiations to secure a parliamentary majority are ongoing, with GERB representatives engaging in talks since the beginning of the week. Borissov reiterated his confidence that a regular government could be formed but refrained from commenting on whether he might return as prime minister.

