Negotiations for Bulgarian Government Progress, Borissov Optimistic

European Commission Identifies Critical Obstacles to Bulgaria’s Growth and Competitiveness
A new report from the European Commission highlights several critical challenges for Bulgaria
GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed optimism about forming a government, emphasizing the necessity of achieving this goal. Speaking on the sidelines of the National Assembly, Borissov stated that the current international context demands unity and decisive action from Bulgaria. He highlighted the influence of countries such as Serbia, Greece, Turkey, and Hungary in the Balkans and noted that Bulgaria risks being left behind if it fails to establish a stable government.
Borissov remarked that the less public discussion surrounding the negotiations, the higher the chances of success. He mentioned that talks are progressing well and that there is a willingness among most parties to collaborate, with the exception of Delyan Peevski and Assen Vassilev, who he accused of wanting new elections. Borissov added that "There Is Such a People" (TISP) could join the discussions once a framework for cooperation is established.
The GERB leader reflected on Bulgaria's diminished influence in the region compared to when he was prime minister, pointing to missed opportunities in EU and NATO processes related to North Macedonia. He said Bulgaria’s exclusion from these developments over the past few years has been detrimental. Borissov revealed that he recently discussed this matter with European Council President Antonio Costa, further emphasizing the urgency of forming a government to restore Bulgaria’s role in regional and international affairs.
Borissov also commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's upcoming visit, describing Orban as a long-time friend and a strategic leader in the region. He suggested that Orban’s increasing involvement in Balkan affairs highlights the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its leadership position.
Negotiations to secure a parliamentary majority are ongoing, with GERB representatives engaging in talks since the beginning of the week. Borissov reiterated his confidence that a regular government could be formed but refrained from commenting on whether he might return as prime minister.
Sources:
Members of the Bulgarian Parliament have decided against introducing mandatory blood tests for alcohol and drug use
Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has sought approval from the National Assembly to sign a security cooperation agreement with Ukraine
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, has firmly opposed Bulgaria’s potential signing of a cooperation agreement with Ukraine
Delyan Peevski, the chairman of "DPS - New Beginning," stated that his party would take on the role of the opposition if a government is successfully formed
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to make an unexpected visit to Bulgaria
Members of the Bulgarian Parliament will be required to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol tests at the start of each parliamentary session
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023