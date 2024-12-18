Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on December 18

The weather in Bulgaria on December 18 will be mostly sunny, with scattered clouds developing in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind from the west-northwest is expected. Temperatures will range from 0°C to 5°C in the morning, while daytime highs will reach between 10°C and 15°C, with Sofia seeing around 12°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will remain mostly sunny, accompanied by a light to moderate northwesterly breeze. Temperatures are forecast to peak between 11°C and 13°C. The seawater temperature will range from 10°C to 12°C, with waves measuring 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, sunny conditions will prevail, though the northwesterly wind will be moderate to strong. Highs are expected to reach 8°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, while temperatures at 2,000 meters will be around 2°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)