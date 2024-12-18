Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on December 18

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 23:24
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on December 18 @Pixabay

The weather in Bulgaria on December 18 will be mostly sunny, with scattered clouds developing in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind from the west-northwest is expected. Temperatures will range from 0°C to 5°C in the morning, while daytime highs will reach between 10°C and 15°C, with Sofia seeing around 12°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will remain mostly sunny, accompanied by a light to moderate northwesterly breeze. Temperatures are forecast to peak between 11°C and 13°C. The seawater temperature will range from 10°C to 12°C, with waves measuring 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, sunny conditions will prevail, though the northwesterly wind will be moderate to strong. Highs are expected to reach 8°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, while temperatures at 2,000 meters will be around 2°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Viktor Orban Set for Unannounced Trip to Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to make an unexpected visit to Bulgaria

Politics | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 07:00

Bulgaria Remains Last in the EU for Material Well-Being and GDP per Capita in 2023

Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 17:53

Bulgaria to Implement Mandatory Drug and Alcohol Testing for MPs

Members of the Bulgarian Parliament will be required to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol tests at the start of each parliamentary session

Politics | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 17:26

Violent Altercation Forces Emergency Landing of UK-Bound Flight in Bulgaria

A UK-bound flight from Turkey had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria after an onboard argument between two passengers turned violent

Society » Incidents | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 15:25

Bulgaria Warns: Population Must Brace for Higher Taxes Amid 2025 Budget Crisis

On December 11, the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria approved the draft state budget for 2025

Novinite Insider » Opinions | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 14:20

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criteria, But Budget Deficit Remains a Challenge

Bulgaria is showing significant progress towards meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sunny Skies and Warmer Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday

Tuesday's weather in Bulgaria will bring sunny skies and milder temperatures. Across the country, wind conditions will range from moderate to strong

Society » Environment | December 16, 2024, Monday // 22:58

Oil Spill in Black Sea Region: Impact Assessed as Low Risk for Bulgaria

Former Environment and Water Minister Borislav Sandov assured that Bulgaria is not at risk from the recent oil spill in the Kerch Strait

Society » Environment | December 16, 2024, Monday // 10:26

Bulgaria Forecast: Sunny Skies with Strong Winds and Variable Conditions

On December 16, Bulgaria will experience windy conditions with moderate to high wind speeds and strong gusts, particularly in the Danubian Plain

Society » Environment | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 17:59

Bulgaria to Experience Snow and Ice Over the Weekend with Temperatures Near Freezing

This weekend, Bulgaria is expected to experience snow and ice, with temperatures hovering around freezing

Society » Environment | December 13, 2024, Friday // 17:04

Two New Protected Areas Established in Bulgaria Following WWF Proposal

At the recommendation of WWF Bulgaria, two new protected areas have been declared in the country, the Ministry of Environment and Water has announced

Society » Environment | December 13, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria Weather Report: Mild Temperatures and Moderate Winds on December 13

The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria