Child Severely Injured While Attempting to Take Selfie on Train in Bulgaria

12-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Arc Flash at Plovdiv Station
A 12-year-old boy from Plovdiv is in critical condition after suffering severe burns and internal injuries from an arc flash at Stamboliyski station
A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by an electric arc while attempting to take a selfie on a train in Stamboliyski. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the town's railway station, according to information provided by Nova TV, citing police sources.
The child was accompanied by a friend when the two decided to climb onto a train carriage to take a photo. While boarding, the boy was struck by the electric arc, sustaining severe injuries. His companion suffered minor burns during the incident.
Eyewitnesses present at the railway station immediately contacted emergency services by dialing 112. Paramedics promptly arrived at the scene, and the injured boy was transported to the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv. Medical teams are working to stabilize him, but his condition remains life-threatening.
It remains unclear whether employees of Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) were present at the site at the time of the accident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.
Source: Nova TV
A total of 29 doctors from the "Southwest Hospital" in Sandanski have submitted their resignations to the facility's manager
A 12-year-old boy from Plovdiv is in critical condition after suffering severe burns and internal injuries from an arc flash at Stamboliyski station
An accident this morning caused a disruption to train services between Sofia and Plovdiv
The search for 13-year-old Nikolay Iliev, who disappeared from the village of Konare near Stara Zagora, continued early this morning
A UK-bound flight from Turkey had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria after an onboard argument between two passengers turned violent
A serious work-related accident occurred near Boychinovtsi station in the Montana region, leaving two workers dead and another injured
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023