Child Severely Injured While Attempting to Take Selfie on Train in Bulgaria

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by an electric arc while attempting to take a selfie on a train in Stamboliyski. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the town's railway station, according to information provided by Nova TV, citing police sources.

The child was accompanied by a friend when the two decided to climb onto a train carriage to take a photo. While boarding, the boy was struck by the electric arc, sustaining severe injuries. His companion suffered minor burns during the incident.

Eyewitnesses present at the railway station immediately contacted emergency services by dialing 112. Paramedics promptly arrived at the scene, and the injured boy was transported to the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv. Medical teams are working to stabilize him, but his condition remains life-threatening.

It remains unclear whether employees of Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) were present at the site at the time of the accident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Source: Nova TV