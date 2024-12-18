Viktor Orban Set for Unannounced Trip to Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to make an unexpected visit to Bulgaria, arriving in Sofia on Friday, according to BGNES. The trip comes amid speculation about its agenda and the notable absence of caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, who is currently in Brussels and will not meet with Orban during the visit.

The Hungarian leader is expected to hold discussions with President Rumen Radev and GERB Chairman Boyko Borissov. One of the anticipated topics of conversation is the transit of Russian natural gas through the Balkan Stream (extension of TurkStream) to EU member states, including Hungary. Payments for this transit are processed via Gazprombank, which has been subjected to US sanctions, adding a layer of complexity to the discussions.

Georgi Markov, a former GERB MP, shared additional details about Orban's visit. He described the Hungarian Prime Minister as the preferred European representative of newly elected US President Donald Trump. Markov revealed that Orban would arrive on December 20, marking his first visit to Bulgaria since 2018, when he came at the invitation of then Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Orban's surprise visit underscores his engagement with Bulgaria and the broader European region during a period of heightened geopolitical significance.

Source: BGNES