Viktor Orban Set for Unannounced Trip to Bulgaria

European Commission Identifies Critical Obstacles to Bulgaria’s Growth and Competitiveness
A new report from the European Commission highlights several critical challenges for Bulgaria
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to make an unexpected visit to Bulgaria, arriving in Sofia on Friday, according to BGNES. The trip comes amid speculation about its agenda and the notable absence of caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, who is currently in Brussels and will not meet with Orban during the visit.
The Hungarian leader is expected to hold discussions with President Rumen Radev and GERB Chairman Boyko Borissov. One of the anticipated topics of conversation is the transit of Russian natural gas through the Balkan Stream (extension of TurkStream) to EU member states, including Hungary. Payments for this transit are processed via Gazprombank, which has been subjected to US sanctions, adding a layer of complexity to the discussions.
Georgi Markov, a former GERB MP, shared additional details about Orban's visit. He described the Hungarian Prime Minister as the preferred European representative of newly elected US President Donald Trump. Markov revealed that Orban would arrive on December 20, marking his first visit to Bulgaria since 2018, when he came at the invitation of then Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
Orban's surprise visit underscores his engagement with Bulgaria and the broader European region during a period of heightened geopolitical significance.
Source: BGNES
Members of the Bulgarian Parliament have decided against introducing mandatory blood tests for alcohol and drug use
Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has sought approval from the National Assembly to sign a security cooperation agreement with Ukraine
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, has firmly opposed Bulgaria’s potential signing of a cooperation agreement with Ukraine
Delyan Peevski, the chairman of "DPS - New Beginning," stated that his party would take on the role of the opposition if a government is successfully formed
GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed optimism about forming a government, emphasizing the necessity of achieving this goal
Members of the Bulgarian Parliament will be required to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol tests at the start of each parliamentary session
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023