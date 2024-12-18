Violent Altercation Forces Emergency Landing of UK-Bound Flight in Bulgaria

Viktor Orban Set for Unannounced Trip to Bulgaria
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to make an unexpected visit to Bulgaria
A UK-bound flight from Turkey had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria after an onboard argument between two passengers turned violent, according to reports from the New York Post. The incident occurred on a Jet2 flight traveling from Antalya, Turkey, to Leeds, England, disrupting the journey and extending it from the scheduled four hours to eight hours.
The altercation began with an argument that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. A video shared on TikTok captured one man repeatedly punching another in the head and forcing him into a nearby seat. The situation grew more chaotic when, after a brief lull, one of the men attempted to bite his opponent's ear. Adding to the disorder, a bottle was thrown from the rear of the plane toward the fighting passengers.
Crew members initially intervened, with one attempting to separate the two individuals. However, the escalating violence forced the crew member to abandon the effort. Eventually, another passenger stepped in to physically separate the men and de-escalate the situation.
The incident compelled the flight crew to land in Bulgaria to remove the unruly passengers before continuing to its final destination. BGNES noted that the disruption significantly delayed the journey for all onboard.
Sources:
A serious work-related accident occurred near Boychinovtsi station in the Montana region, leaving two workers dead and another injured
A tragic incident unfolded in Blagoevgrad, where two young people were found dead after a day-long search by relatives and volunteers
A family from Varna is blaming the medical team from the Emergency Medical Care Center for the death of their one-year-old child
A fire broke out at the private Vita Hospital in Sofia on Wednesday morning, sparking the evacuation of 77 people from the building
A tragic incident occurred yesterday afternoon at the "Shiligarnika" ski slope in the area above Bansko
The Petrohan Pass remains fully closed to traffic due to numerous fallen trees obstructing the road
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023