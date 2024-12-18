Violent Altercation Forces Emergency Landing of UK-Bound Flight in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 15:25
Bulgaria: Violent Altercation Forces Emergency Landing of UK-Bound Flight in Bulgaria @TikTok

A UK-bound flight from Turkey had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria after an onboard argument between two passengers turned violent, according to reports from the New York Post. The incident occurred on a Jet2 flight traveling from Antalya, Turkey, to Leeds, England, disrupting the journey and extending it from the scheduled four hours to eight hours.

The altercation began with an argument that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. A video shared on TikTok captured one man repeatedly punching another in the head and forcing him into a nearby seat. The situation grew more chaotic when, after a brief lull, one of the men attempted to bite his opponent's ear. Adding to the disorder, a bottle was thrown from the rear of the plane toward the fighting passengers.

Crew members initially intervened, with one attempting to separate the two individuals. However, the escalating violence forced the crew member to abandon the effort. Eventually, another passenger stepped in to physically separate the men and de-escalate the situation.

The incident compelled the flight crew to land in Bulgaria to remove the unruly passengers before continuing to its final destination. BGNES noted that the disruption significantly delayed the journey for all onboard.

