EU Launches Probe Into TikTok for Potential Breach of Digital Services Act During Romanian Election

Business | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 13:27
Bulgaria: EU Launches Probe Into TikTok for Potential Breach of Digital Services Act During Romanian Election

The European Commission has initiated formal proceedings against TikTok, suspecting the platform of violating the Digital Services Act (DSA) in relation to its role in the Romanian presidential election. The investigation follows allegations of Russian interference in the election, particularly on TikTok, as identified by Romania's intelligence services.

Concerns have been raised regarding TikTok's recommendation algorithm and its handling of political advertisements. The platform is under scrutiny for potentially failing to adequately mitigate risks to the integrity of the election process. The Commission will gather further evidence to determine whether TikTok breached EU law. If the company is found non-compliant, it could face penalties of up to 6% of its global revenue.

The controversy arose after the November 24 election, which saw the surprising success of Georgescu, an independent nationalist and Eurosceptic candidate. The election results were later annulled when the Constitutional Court confirmed reports of foreign interference, specifically on TikTok. The interference allegedly involved the proliferation of content promoting Georgescu, which the Commission suspects may have been amplified by fake accounts and bots.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, emphasized the urgency of acting swiftly when election interference is suspected. She stressed the importance of holding all online platforms accountable under EU law, including TikTok. The Commission had already requested information from the platform at the end of November, seeking to understand what actions TikTok had taken to address potential algorithmic bias in the election.

Following this, the Commission issued a "retention order" requiring TikTok to submit data on its recommendation systems from November 24 to March 21 for analysis. This marks the first stage of the investigation, which could lead to further actions depending on the findings. The Commission's actions are part of a broader effort to ensure online platforms comply with EU regulations, particularly when foreign interference is suspected.

Source: European Commission

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Commission, TikTok, Romania

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Joins Schengen Fully by Land: What Changes on January 1, 2025?

The European Union has officially approved Bulgaria and Romania as full members of the Schengen area

World » EU | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:33

Reactions Pour In as Bulgaria Joins Schengen: A Historic Milestone for the Country

Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov expressed immense pride and emotion as Bulgaria was officially accepted as a full member of the Schengen Area, with land border controls set to be abolished starting January 1, 2025

World » EU | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:44

Schengen Membership Secured: Bulgaria to Become Full Member from January 2025

Bulgaria and Romania will officially become full members of the Schengen area starting on January 1, 2025

World » EU | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:17

Political Negotiations Begin in Romania After Annulled Presidential Elections

Romania’s pro-European parties have initiated efforts to form a unified political strategy amid a tense political landscape following the annulment of the presidential elections by the Constitutional Court

World » Southeast Europe | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08

Talks Begin in Romania to Block Far-Right Influence and Shape New Government

Romania has initiated discussions to establish a new government following last week's agreement between four political parties to form a coalition

World » Southeast Europe | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Court Nullifies Romanian Election Following Allegations of Russian Interference

Romania’s Constitutional Court has annulled the recent presidential election, a decision made amidst growing concerns of foreign interference and manipulation

World » Southeast Europe | December 6, 2024, Friday // 16:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criteria, But Budget Deficit Remains a Challenge

Bulgaria is showing significant progress towards meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:07

Bulgarian Start-Up Lab-Away eyeing Dubai Expansion

At-home medical tests provider Lab-Away is preparing to launch operations in Dubai after closing a seed round of investment for an undisclosed amount.

Business » Industry | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:05

November Inflation in Bulgaria Hits Three-Month High Amid Rising Costs

Annual inflation in Bulgaria accelerated in November, rising to 2.1% compared to 1.8% in October

Business » Finance | December 16, 2024, Monday // 13:30

The Future of Tourism: How Technology Will Define Bulgaria’s Travel Industry in 2025

In 2025, digital transformation is set to become a crucial factor in the success of businesses across the tourism, hospitality, and entertainment industries in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2024, Monday // 12:02

Bansko Kicks Off Ski Season with Optimism for Growth in Bulgarian Winter Tourism

Bulgaria is gearing up for significant growth in winter tourism as the country prepares to open the new ski season in Bansko

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2024, Monday // 07:57

Bulgaria's State Debt Projected to Rise Significantly Through 2028

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has projected a significant increase in the state debt over the period from 2025 to 2028, estimating a rise of about 1.7 times

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 14:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria