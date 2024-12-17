German Defense Minister Suggests Possible Peacekeeper Deployment in Ukraine

Germany is considering the possibility of deploying peacekeepers from its Bundeswehr to Ukraine, though the specific details of such an operation depend heavily on future conditions. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius indicated that the country's participation would hinge on the terms of a potential ceasefire and the mandate for peacekeeping forces. He stressed that if a ceasefire were achieved, it would be essential for international stakeholders, including NATO, the European Union, and possibly the UN, to coordinate how peace could be maintained.

Pistorius explained that Germany, as Europe's largest economy, would likely play a role in securing a ceasefire agreement, but he refrained from specifying the nature of Germany's involvement, as it would depend on the specifics of the ceasefire and the agreement of both Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized that these negotiations would need to include consent from all parties involved in the conflict.

While the idea of deploying peacekeepers remains under consideration, Pistorius cautioned that the discussion is still in its early stages, with many questions yet to be answered. He noted that the peacekeeping force would depend on the type of mandate and the scope of its mission, and both Russia and Ukraine must agree to such a force.

Meanwhile, Pistorius also commented on Russia's military buildup, stating that the country had switched entirely to a military economy, producing between 1,000 and 1,500 tanks annually. He pointed out that this number exceeds the combined total of the five largest European countries. The defense minister reiterated that Russia remains a significant threat to European security, underlining that this situation is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

In parallel, French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed the idea of deploying foreign troops to Ukraine before its potential NATO membership. While various formats for foreign troop deployments are being discussed, ranging from police missions to combat-ready contingents, the realization of such plans remains uncertain. Experts have noted that the presence of foreign forces in Ukraine would depend on multiple factors, including the cooperation of Russia and other international partners.

Source: unn.ua