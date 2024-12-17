Bulgaria to Implement Mandatory Drug and Alcohol Testing for MPs

Members of the Bulgarian Parliament will be required to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol tests at the start of each parliamentary session, as part of new rules proposed by the Temporary Committee for Elaborating a Draft Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, according to BTA.

The committee's proposal stipulates that MPs must undergo medical blood tests for alcohol and narcotics at the beginning of each session. In addition to routine testing, such tests can also be requested by the Speaker of the National Assembly or by a third of the MPs if there is reason to suspect that an MP has been using alcohol or narcotics. A majority vote of more than half of the MPs present will be required to approve these requests.

The proposed measure was introduced by Pavela Mitova and Alexander Rashev from the "There is Such a People" party and was passed by the temporary committee with 10 votes in favor, 0 against, and 3 abstentions. According to the proposal, the medical tests would be conducted in a specialized laboratory selected at the discretion of the Speaker of the National Assembly. The results of the tests would be submitted to the Speaker, who would announce them during the next parliamentary meeting.

If an MP refuses to provide a sample, they will be removed from the session by the Speaker. A positive result will lead to the MP being expelled from three consecutive sessions. The committee also adopted a measure whereby MPs guilty of acts of vandalism in the plenary hall will face expulsion for up to three sessions.

Under the current proposal, MPs will undergo testing three times a year — before each of the three main parliamentary sessions: New Year to Easter, Easter to summer, and summer to Christmas.

Although the committee's vote reflects the consensus of all parliamentary groups, it remains uncertain whether these changes will be approved by the full National Assembly during its plenary sessions.

Source: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)