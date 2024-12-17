US Urges Ceasefire to Protect Journalists and End Gaza Tragedy

The United States has emphasized that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is crucial to end the ongoing conflict. Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, reiterated this position during a Daily Press Briefing. He spoke on several key issues, including the ongoing hostage negotiations in Gaza, the rising civilian casualties, the safety of journalists, and the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Regarding the hostage situation in Gaza, Miller expressed cautious optimism, noting that recent negotiations have shown some progress. However, he tempered his remarks with realism, acknowledging the difficulties in reaching an agreement. "There are only a few differences remaining between the parties, and we continue to believe they can be resolved," he said.

Miller also highlighted the grave danger journalists face in Gaza, where 196 journalists have already been killed amid the conflict. He stressed the importance of protecting these journalists, who are playing a critical role in reporting from the ground. While recognizing their heroism, Miller emphasized that the only long-term solution to their safety is a ceasefire, as it would reduce the risks to both journalists and civilians alike.

On the broader humanitarian situation in Gaza, Miller described the ongoing tragedies, including civilian deaths, injuries, and the severe shortage of food and medical supplies. He reiterated that achieving a ceasefire is the only way to stop the suffering. "The answer to stopping that tragedy is to reach a ceasefire," he stated, adding that both Israel and Hamas would need to agree for it to happen.

Asked about a report suggesting that Egypt has brokered an agreement with Hamas to establish a transitional committee for Gaza's governance, Miller declined to comment. "We’ve been in discussions with multiple regional parties regarding Gaza’s post-conflict governance," he explained. He made it clear that the status quo before October 7th, where Hamas governed Gaza, cannot continue, though he could not provide further details on what the future governance might look like.

Miller also touched on the situation regarding humanitarian aid access into Gaza, acknowledging the challenges but noting that improvements have been made. Despite these advancements, he reiterated that a ceasefire remains the most critical step to addressing the region’s dire conditions.

Sources: