US Urges Ceasefire to Protect Journalists and End Gaza Tragedy

World | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:09
Bulgaria: US Urges Ceasefire to Protect Journalists and End Gaza Tragedy

The United States has emphasized that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is crucial to end the ongoing conflict. Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, reiterated this position during a Daily Press Briefing. He spoke on several key issues, including the ongoing hostage negotiations in Gaza, the rising civilian casualties, the safety of journalists, and the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Regarding the hostage situation in Gaza, Miller expressed cautious optimism, noting that recent negotiations have shown some progress. However, he tempered his remarks with realism, acknowledging the difficulties in reaching an agreement. "There are only a few differences remaining between the parties, and we continue to believe they can be resolved," he said.

Miller also highlighted the grave danger journalists face in Gaza, where 196 journalists have already been killed amid the conflict. He stressed the importance of protecting these journalists, who are playing a critical role in reporting from the ground. While recognizing their heroism, Miller emphasized that the only long-term solution to their safety is a ceasefire, as it would reduce the risks to both journalists and civilians alike.

On the broader humanitarian situation in Gaza, Miller described the ongoing tragedies, including civilian deaths, injuries, and the severe shortage of food and medical supplies. He reiterated that achieving a ceasefire is the only way to stop the suffering. "The answer to stopping that tragedy is to reach a ceasefire," he stated, adding that both Israel and Hamas would need to agree for it to happen.

Asked about a report suggesting that Egypt has brokered an agreement with Hamas to establish a transitional committee for Gaza's governance, Miller declined to comment. "We’ve been in discussions with multiple regional parties regarding Gaza’s post-conflict governance," he explained. He made it clear that the status quo before October 7th, where Hamas governed Gaza, cannot continue, though he could not provide further details on what the future governance might look like.

Miller also touched on the situation regarding humanitarian aid access into Gaza, acknowledging the challenges but noting that improvements have been made. Despite these advancements, he reiterated that a ceasefire remains the most critical step to addressing the region’s dire conditions.

Sources:

 

  • ANI
  • U.S. Department of State.
  • Israeli Maariv Newspaper

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Hamas, US, ceasefire

Related Articles:

Xi Jinping Likely to Skip Trump's Inauguration Despite Invitation

Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, despite receiving an invitation

World | December 13, 2024, Friday // 12:10

Is Israel About to Strike Iran’s Nuclear Facilities? New Reports Fuel Tensions!

Amid growing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israel has reportedly drawn up plans to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, with its military continuing preparations for potential airstrikes

World | December 13, 2024, Friday // 11:05

US Lawmakers Approve Massive Defence Package to Counter China’s Threat to Taiwan

The US House of Representatives has passed the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2024, a substantial $895 billion bill that includes provisions to strengthen Taiwan’s defence capabilities

World | December 13, 2024, Friday // 10:34

Donald Trump Invites Xi Jinping to Attend January Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly invited Chinese President Xi Jinping

World | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:52

Trump Calls Trudeau 'Governor of Canada' After Mar-a-Lago Meeting

President-elect Donald Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor of the Great State of Canada"

World | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:24

Former Macedonian Officials Sanctioned by US for Corruption

Artan Grubi, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Inter-Community Relations in North Macedonia, along with Appeals Court Judge Enver Bexheti

World » Southeast Europe | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 13:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria Remains Last in the EU for Material Well-Being and GDP per Capita in 2023

Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 17:53

German Defense Minister Suggests Possible Peacekeeper Deployment in Ukraine

Germany is considering the possibility of deploying peacekeepers from its Bundeswehr to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 13:22

Russia Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, While Advancing Near Key Ukrainian Settlements

On the night of 16-17 December, the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had seized the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

Ukraine to Halt Russian Gas Transit Starting January 1, 2025

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will not extend its current gas transit agreement with Russia, which is set to expire on January 1, 2025

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30

Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Vanuatu Islands

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck the Vanuatu Islands early Tuesday morning

World | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:01

US Bombs Houthi Command Center Following Red Sea Shipping Attacks

The U.S. military conducted an airstrike late Monday on a Houthi command and control facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa

World | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria