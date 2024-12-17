Russia Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, While Advancing Near Key Ukrainian Settlements

On the night of 16-17 December, the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had seized the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast. Additionally, they advanced near several settlements including Dalnie, Uspenivka, Pishchane, Storozheve, Trudove, Kurakhove, Shevchenko, and Kostiantynopolske. Russian forces also made progress near Kruglenkoe in the Kursk Oblast of Russia.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had earlier confirmed that Russian troops were actively assaulting the southeastern outskirts of Kurakhove on 15 December, aiming to capture a road junction and residential blocks. As of 14 December, Russian forces had made further headway in Kurakhove, with a video showing a Russian flag raised on the city council building. Analysts noted worsening conditions around the "Uspenivka pocket" in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians were pushing to break through defenses from multiple directions. Key defensive efforts were concentrated around the villages of Trudove, Uspenivka, and Dalnie.

In total, the Ukrainian forces managed to repel a high number of Russian attacks across various fronts. On 16 December alone, nearly 70 Russian attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses were recorded in Kursk Oblast, as Russian troops assaulted the bridgehead held by the Ukrainian Armed Forces 68 times. The Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka fronts saw the highest activity, with significant resistance from Ukrainian forces.

The situation remained tense across multiple fronts in Ukraine. On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops launched three offensives near Hlyboke and Kozacha Lopan. In Kupiansk, four combat clashes took place, with Ukrainian forces repelling attacks near Kucherivka and other settlements. The Lyman front saw 16 Russian assaults that were also stopped. Similarly, heavy fighting continued along the Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk fronts, where Ukrainian forces repelled several Russian attacks.

In response to the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Putin claimed on 16 December that Ukraine's constitution does not permit the extension of presidential powers under martial law, despite Ukrainian law explicitly regulating the electoral process during such conditions. The Kremlin has made it clear that any negotiations with Ukraine would require a change of government in Kyiv, a demand aimed at undermining the legitimacy of the current Ukrainian administration. This rhetoric echoes long-standing Russian efforts to delegitimize Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, expressed Russia's unwillingness to accept any ceasefire proposals. Nebenzya dismissed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s peace initiatives as attempts to gain time and strengthen military efforts. Russia, he said, would only be willing to negotiate with those who accept Moscow’s terms and "end the war." This statement came amidst ongoing talks in the international community about finding a resolution to the conflict, with some discussions centered around freezing the war temporarily. However, the Kremlin has consistently rejected such proposals.

