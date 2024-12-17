Over €230,000 Found Wrapped Like Sandwiches in Car at Bulgaria Border

Customs officers from the Ruse Customs Department discovered over 230,000 euros wrapped in an unusual manner during an inspection of a passenger vehicle at the Danube Bridge 2 border checkpoint, which connects Vidin and Calafat. The inspection took place around 11:00 a.m. on December 12, 2024, when the vehicle, driven by a Polish national, was stopped as it entered Bulgaria.

The officers found the euros hidden under the carpet of the front seats, within the armrest compartment of the rear seat, and even wrapped in an envelope alongside food items. The cash was neatly packaged, wrapped in aluminum foil and black stretch film, in a manner resembling sandwiches, with the total amount reaching 238,200 euros.

Following the discovery, pre-trial proceedings were initiated. The driver was charged for failing to declare the large sum of money being transported across the border. At the request of the supervising prosecutor, the Vidin District Court imposed a preventive measure of detention in custody on the individual.

