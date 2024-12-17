Sofia Rolls Out Retro Christmas Tram for Holiday Fun

Starting from December 17 and running through December 25, Sofia Municipality is operating a festive retro Christmas tram. The tram will be running daily from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with departures every hour from Vazrazhdane Square. It will make stops at several key locations, including Macedonia Square, Garibaldi Square, Slaveykov Square, Vasil Levski Blvd., UACEG, and Journalist Square.

The tram offers a special experience for families, as one adult can accompany one or more children on the ride. During the journey, Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden will be onboard to distribute gifts to children, adding to the holiday spirit.

A special program will be held on the first day, starting at 2:30 PM, with performances by children from 38 Primary School "Vasil Aprilov" and the "Vitoshancheta" Dance Ensemble at the "St. Sofia 1997" Community Center.

This initiative is part of Sofia's holiday celebrations, with festively decorated trams in operation since the beginning of December. These trams will continue to run until January 10, 2025. Some of them serve the No. 15 line, which connects the Vitosha metro station with the Buxton residential area. Two of the trams were decorated with the support of sponsors, while the remaining four were done by "Stolich Elektrotransport."

