Sofia Rolls Out Retro Christmas Tram for Holiday Fun

Society | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Sofia Rolls Out Retro Christmas Tram for Holiday Fun @Dir.bg

Starting from December 17 and running through December 25, Sofia Municipality is operating a festive retro Christmas tram. The tram will be running daily from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with departures every hour from Vazrazhdane Square. It will make stops at several key locations, including Macedonia Square, Garibaldi Square, Slaveykov Square, Vasil Levski Blvd., UACEG, and Journalist Square.

The tram offers a special experience for families, as one adult can accompany one or more children on the ride. During the journey, Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden will be onboard to distribute gifts to children, adding to the holiday spirit.

A special program will be held on the first day, starting at 2:30 PM, with performances by children from 38 Primary School "Vasil Aprilov" and the "Vitoshancheta" Dance Ensemble at the "St. Sofia 1997" Community Center.

This initiative is part of Sofia's holiday celebrations, with festively decorated trams in operation since the beginning of December. These trams will continue to run until January 10, 2025. Some of them serve the No. 15 line, which connects the Vitosha metro station with the Buxton residential area. Two of the trams were decorated with the support of sponsors, while the remaining four were done by "Stolich Elektrotransport."

Sources:

  • News.bg
  • Dir.bg
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tram, sofia, Christmas

Related Articles:

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Nationwide Protest Over Insurance Costs

Taxi drivers are preparing to stage another protest due to the unresolved issue of rising "Third Party Liability" insurance policy costs

Society | December 16, 2024, Monday // 12:41

Sofia Real Estate: Rising Demand, Limited Supply, and Euro Impact in 2025

The real estate market in Sofia remains robust as the year draws to a close

Business » Properties | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 09:30

Fire Breaks Out at Private Hospital in Sofia

A fire broke out at the private Vita Hospital in Sofia on Wednesday morning, sparking the evacuation of 77 people from the building

Society » Incidents | December 13, 2024, Friday // 13:36

A Festive Celebration of Literature: Sofia’s Book Fair and Literary Festival Kicks Off

Sofia is once again hosting a celebration of literature at the National Palace of Culture, where the Book Fair has kicked off, running through Sunday

Society » Culture | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

National Carrier Bulgaria Air Restarts Regular Flights to Israel

Bulgaria Air has announced the resumption of its flights to and from Tel Aviv starting December 26, 2024

Business » Tourism | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:02

Guns N’ Roses Set to Rock Sofia with Public Enemy as Special Guests in 2025

Guns N’ Roses, one of the most iconic rock bands in history, will perform in Sofia at Vasil Levski Stadium on July 21, 2025, as part of their extensive European and Middle East tour

Society | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on December 18

The weather in Bulgaria on December 18 will be mostly sunny, with scattered clouds developing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 23:24

Violent Altercation Forces Emergency Landing of UK-Bound Flight in Bulgaria

A UK-bound flight from Turkey had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria after an onboard argument between two passengers turned violent

Society » Incidents | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 15:25

Bulgaria's Police and Prison Employees Ready for Protest Over Salary Concerns

Police officers and prison staff in Bulgaria are once again on alert for protests

Society | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:17

Varna's Blue Zone Parking Restores Service

The "Blue Zone" paid parking system in Varna resumed operation this morning after being temporarily unavailable

Society | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:06

Sunny Skies and Warmer Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday

Tuesday's weather in Bulgaria will bring sunny skies and milder temperatures. Across the country, wind conditions will range from moderate to strong

Society » Environment | December 16, 2024, Monday // 22:58

Margarita Mikhneva, Icon of Bulgarian Journalism, Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Margarita Mikhneva, a pioneering figure in Bulgarian investigative journalism, has passed away at the age of 72 in Geneva, Switzerland, following a prolonged battle with cancer

Society » Obituaries | December 16, 2024, Monday // 18:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria