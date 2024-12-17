Ukraine to Halt Russian Gas Transit Starting January 1, 2025

World » UKRAINE | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Ukraine to Halt Russian Gas Transit Starting January 1, 2025

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will not extend its current gas transit agreement with Russia, which is set to expire on January 1, 2025. Speaking after a discussion with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Shmyhal emphasized that while Ukraine will no longer facilitate the transit of Russian gas, it remains open to discussing gas transit from other countries, should the European Commission make an official request.

Shmyhal highlighted that Ukraine has already taken significant steps over the past year to ensure reliable energy supplies, especially gas, to EU nations. He also stated that Ukraine is prepared to reach agreements for alternative gas transit, apart from Russian supplies.

Slovakia, along with other countries that receive Russian gas via Ukraine, is engaged in discussions to find a solution that would prevent a halt in gas transit once the current agreement ends. Prime Minister Fico has stressed that this issue is not solely a bilateral matter between Ukraine and its neighbors, but a concern for the entire European Union. He has also stated that securing continued gas supplies from the east is crucial for Slovakia, which holds a long-term contract with Russian gas supplier Gazprom.

Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova recently noted that European countries will require around 15 billion cubic meters of Russian gas via Ukraine next year. Talks are ongoing to ensure these supplies, and Bratislava hopes to secure an agreement that will last two to three years. However, the EU’s broader goal is to phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

Meanwhile, Moldova, Ukraine’s western neighbor, is also in discussions with Gazprom and is considering alternative routes for Russian gas transit, possibly via Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania. Ukraine has also been exploring the possibility of facilitating gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to European countries.

Source:

 

  • Reuters
  • BTA (Bulgarian News Agency)

 

Tags: Ukraine, Russian, gas, transit, Shmyhal

