Bulgaria's Police and Prison Employees Ready for Protest Over Salary Concerns

Police officers and prison staff in Bulgaria are once again on alert for protests. The Management Board of the Trade Union Federation of Ministry of Interior Employees expressed their frustration with what they described as an unprovoked and harsh attack against them. This relates to the salary increases approved by parliament and included in the 2025 national budget. While experts are questioning how the funds for this significant wage hike will be sourced, the union emphasized that the funds are a legal obligation.

Union representative Gennady Tenev highlighted that the lowest salaries, as set by legislation, are tied to the average budget for the second quarter of the year. He expressed confusion over why no measures have been taken to secure the necessary funds for the remainder of the year. "We believe we’ve fulfilled our duties well, particularly considering Bulgaria’s Schengen entry and the elections. Yet, it seems there was no effort to guarantee the money for the remaining months," Tenev said.

The union argued that salary increases are crucial for boosting employee motivation. Iliya Kuzmanov, Deputy Chairman of the Board, stated that salaries in the sector could rise by an average of 50%. Kuzmanov acknowledged the efforts of politicians over the last 13 years but pointed out that working conditions in the Ministry of Interior had been poor for a long time. He noted that, despite the Schengen milestone, the average salary in the Ministry is 1,466 leva, significantly lower than the national average of 2,400 leva. This gap, according to Kuzmanov, reflects a situation where employees are effectively becoming poorer.

He further explained that salaries in the Ministry vary, with the highest wages going to field employees, the most active group with police powers. "The level of income we receive should be seen as a reflection of our work, especially given Bulgaria’s acceptance into Schengen," he concluded.

