Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Vanuatu Islands

World | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Vanuatu Islands

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck the Vanuatu Islands early Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 7:17 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its coordinates were recorded at Latitude 17.68 S and Longitude 168.03 E. The details were shared by the NCS on social media platform X.

The Vanuatu Islands, situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire, are highly prone to seismic activity due to their volcanic origins. The majority of the islands are of volcanic formation and sit at higher elevations compared to other Pacific Island nations. This geological positioning makes Vanuatu particularly susceptible to earthquakes and related natural disasters.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialized agency of the United Nations, highlights that Vanuatu, like other small island developing states, faces significant challenges from natural disasters, climate change, and external shocks. The country’s limited capacity to respond and recover exacerbates its vulnerability.

Since the UN’s World Risk Index was introduced in 2011, Vanuatu has consistently ranked as the most at-risk country globally due to its exposure to natural hazards. Its position within the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire places it at constant risk of earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Sources:

  • National Centre of Seismology (NCS)
  • International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)
  • United Nations' World Risk Index
  • ANI
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Vanuatu, magnitude

Related Articles:

Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Hits Black Sea, Felt in Bulgarian City

A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the Black Sea, and it was felt in the Bulgarian city of Dobrich

Society » Incidents | October 11, 2024, Friday // 11:33

Bulgarian Firefighters Prepare as Greek Wildfire Approaches Border; Crete Hit by Earthquake

The fire in Greece has now reached within a kilometer of the Bulgarian border

Society » Incidents | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 12:20

Why BG Alert Emergency System Was Silent During Yesterday's Earthquake

The BG Alert system was not activated before the earthquake in Asenovgrad and Plovdiv last night, according to Alexander Jartov

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 14:05

Phones Fail to Warn as Earthquake Strikes Asenovgrad and Plovdiv

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck last night between Asenovgrad and Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 09:05

Taylor Swift Concert Causes an Earthquake

Taylor Swift's latest concert during her Eras tour once again triggered seismic activity,

Society | June 14, 2024, Friday // 12:41

The Strong Earthquake in Taiwan Caused Equipment Damage at TSMC Chipmaker

The intense earthquake that rattled Taiwan early Wednesday, led to equipment damage at the semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

World | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria Remains Last in the EU for Material Well-Being and GDP per Capita in 2023

Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 17:53

German Defense Minister Suggests Possible Peacekeeper Deployment in Ukraine

Germany is considering the possibility of deploying peacekeepers from its Bundeswehr to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 13:22

Russia Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, While Advancing Near Key Ukrainian Settlements

On the night of 16-17 December, the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had seized the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

US Urges Ceasefire to Protect Journalists and End Gaza Tragedy

The United States has emphasized that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is crucial to end the ongoing conflict

World | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:09

Ukraine to Halt Russian Gas Transit Starting January 1, 2025

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will not extend its current gas transit agreement with Russia, which is set to expire on January 1, 2025

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30

US Bombs Houthi Command Center Following Red Sea Shipping Attacks

The U.S. military conducted an airstrike late Monday on a Houthi command and control facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa

World | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria