Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Vanuatu Islands

Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Hits Black Sea, Felt in Bulgarian City
A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the Black Sea, and it was felt in the Bulgarian city of Dobrich
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck the Vanuatu Islands early Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 7:17 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its coordinates were recorded at Latitude 17.68 S and Longitude 168.03 E. The details were shared by the NCS on social media platform X.
The Vanuatu Islands, situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire, are highly prone to seismic activity due to their volcanic origins. The majority of the islands are of volcanic formation and sit at higher elevations compared to other Pacific Island nations. This geological positioning makes Vanuatu particularly susceptible to earthquakes and related natural disasters.
The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialized agency of the United Nations, highlights that Vanuatu, like other small island developing states, faces significant challenges from natural disasters, climate change, and external shocks. The country’s limited capacity to respond and recover exacerbates its vulnerability.
Since the UN’s World Risk Index was introduced in 2011, Vanuatu has consistently ranked as the most at-risk country globally due to its exposure to natural hazards. Its position within the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire places it at constant risk of earthquakes and volcanic activity.
