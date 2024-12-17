US Bombs Houthi Command Center Following Red Sea Shipping Attacks

World | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:51
Bulgaria: US Bombs Houthi Command Center Following Red Sea Shipping Attacks

The U.S. military conducted an airstrike late Monday on a Houthi command and control facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the targeted site was used as a hub to coordinate the rebels’ operations, including attacks on American naval vessels and merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis’ media office confirmed the strike hit part of a complex housing their Defense Ministry but reported no immediate casualties. The strike came hours after the Houthis launched a hypersonic ballistic missile towards Israel, triggering sirens across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. The Israeli military stated that its air defenses intercepted the missile outside the country’s borders, though falling shrapnel damaged the roof of a home in east Jerusalem. Medics treated five people for light injuries sustained while seeking shelter during the alert in Tel Aviv, Petah Tikvah, Kfar Saba, Holon, and Em Hamoshavot Junction.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have intensified attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 2023, following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The group claims their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians and specifically target vessels linked to Israel, the U.S., or the U.K., though many of the attacked ships have no clear connection to the conflict. The campaign has disrupted international shipping, sinking two vessels, seizing another, and killing four sailors.

In response, the U.S. and its allies have increased military presence in the region to protect shipping lanes and counter Houthi strikes. American forces have conducted frequent airstrikes to degrade the rebels’ operational capacity and intercept weapons shipments, but the Houthis’ attacks persist.

Earlier Monday, an Israeli Navy missile boat intercepted a drone launched from Yemen over the Mediterranean Sea without triggering alarms. Since November, the Houthis have launched at least six ballistic missiles and five drones targeting Israel. Israel has retaliated twice against the group and is reportedly preparing for additional strikes following the missile launch toward central Israel.

The escalation in Yemen underscores the Houthis’ growing role in the region-wide conflict, with Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria also launching attacks against Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians as justification. The U.S. maintains that its military actions aim to safeguard coalition forces, regional partners, and international shipping from the security threats posed by the Yemeni rebels.

