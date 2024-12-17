Bomb Attack in Moscow: Russian General Linked to Chemical Weapons Dead

World » RUSSIA | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:46
Bulgaria: Bomb Attack in Moscow: Russian General Linked to Chemical Weapons Dead Igor Kirillov

A high-ranking Russian military officer has been killed in an explosion in Moscow, the country's Investigative Committee confirmed. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops (RKhBZ), and his assistant were found dead outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, a major avenue in the Russian capital located southeast of the Kremlin. The explosion was reportedly caused by a bomb concealed inside a scooter parked near the entrance of the building.

The incident occurred on December 17, just one day after Ukraine’s SBU security service announced that Ukrainian prosecutors had filed charges against Kirillov. He was accused of overseeing the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops during Russia's ongoing invasion. According to the SBU, Russian forces used chemical weapons nearly 5,000 times in the conflict under Kirillov's leadership.

Pictures published on Russian Telegram channels, including Astra, showed two bodies lying in the snow near a damaged building entrance. Astra also reported that a car parked nearby belonged to Kirillov, reinforcing his presence at the site of the explosion. Russian investigators have launched a criminal probe into the blast.

Kirillov, who headed the RKhBZ since April 2017, had previously served in the Directorate of the Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops. His official biography credits him with contributions to the development of the TOS-2 "Tosochka" heavy flamethrower system and efforts in Russia’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The RKhBZ specializes in operations under nuclear, chemical, and biological contamination.

Kirillov and the RKhBZ forces were sanctioned in October by Britain, Canada, and New Zealand over allegations of chemical weapon use in Ukraine. The British government accused Kirillov of being "responsible for helping deploy these barbaric weapons," citing numerous reports of Russian forces using chloropicrin, a toxic choking agent, on the battlefield. The Kremlin has denied these accusations, calling them baseless.

The general, a graduate of the Kostroma Higher Military Command School of Chemical Defense, was also recently sentenced in absentia by Ukrainian authorities for his role in the alleged chemical attacks. No official comments regarding the explosion have been made by Ukrainian officials.

Sources:

  • Radio Free Europe
  • Euronews
Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Kirillov, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

Russia Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, While Advancing Near Key Ukrainian Settlements

On the night of 16-17 December, the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had seized the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

Ousted Syrian Leader Assad Speaks Out After Damascus Falls

Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has issued his first public statement since his regime was toppled earlier this month

World » Russia | December 16, 2024, Monday // 16:56

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Ammunition Depot in Donetsk, Repel Drone Attack

Ukrainian forces have carried out a successful operation using drones to destroy a significant Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 16, 2024, Monday // 11:09

North Korean Soldiers Join Russian Offensive Operations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia has begun deploying a significant number of North Korean soldiers in military operations

World » Ukraine | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:52

Russian Advances in Donetsk and Ukraine's Energy Sector Struggles Highlight Rising Winter Tensions

Ukraine’s military forces confirmed a strike on the Stalnoi Kon linear production dispatch station, an oil depot located in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, on the night of 13-14 December

World » Ukraine | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 11:01

Switzerland Modernizes Nuclear Shelters as Tensions Rise in Europe

Switzerland is preparing to modernize its extensive network of nuclear bunkers, a move prompted by the increasing global uncertainties, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

World | December 13, 2024, Friday // 14:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Ousted Syrian Leader Assad Speaks Out After Damascus Falls

Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has issued his first public statement since his regime was toppled earlier this month

World » Russia | December 16, 2024, Monday // 16:56

Putin Claims Strategic Gains in Ukraine, Warns West Over Missile Deployment

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russian forces are maintaining a strategic upper hand along the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, emphasizing that their offensive is gaining momentum

World » Russia | December 16, 2024, Monday // 15:47

Russian Naval Withdrawal from Syria Raises Questions About Moscow's Future Presence

Recent satellite imagery reveals that Russian naval vessels have temporarily departed from the Tartous naval base in Syria

World » Russia | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 15:33

Russia Confirms Assad's Escape and Asylum Following Syrian Rebels' Offensive

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia

World » Russia | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:15

Putin Decided to Grant Political Asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and His Family

The decision to grant political asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family was made by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, as reported by TASS.

World » Russia | December 9, 2024, Monday // 12:21

Lavrov: Russia Will Prevent West from Inflicting Strategic Defeat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that his country is prepared to use any necessary measures to prevent the West from achieving a "strategic defeat" against Russia

World » Russia | December 6, 2024, Friday // 08:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria