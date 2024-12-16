Sunny Skies and Warmer Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday

Tuesday's weather in Bulgaria will bring sunny skies and milder temperatures. Across the country, wind conditions will range from moderate to strong, blowing from the west-northwest. Morning temperatures are expected to range from 2°C to 7°C, with Sofia starting the day at around 2°C. Daytime highs will vary between 11°C and 16°C, with Sofia reaching 10°C to 11°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain sunny but breezy, with a moderate westerly wind. The afternoon will see temperatures between 12°C and 14°C. The sea water temperature will hover between 10°C and 12°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be bright but marked by strong to stormy northwesterly winds. Temperatures are forecasted to reach highs of around 9°C at 1,200 meters altitude and 3°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)