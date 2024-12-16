Sunny Skies and Warmer Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 16, 2024, Monday // 22:58
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies and Warmer Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday @Pixabay

Tuesday's weather in Bulgaria will bring sunny skies and milder temperatures. Across the country, wind conditions will range from moderate to strong, blowing from the west-northwest. Morning temperatures are expected to range from 2°C to 7°C, with Sofia starting the day at around 2°C. Daytime highs will vary between 11°C and 16°C, with Sofia reaching 10°C to 11°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain sunny but breezy, with a moderate westerly wind. The afternoon will see temperatures between 12°C and 14°C. The sea water temperature will hover between 10°C and 12°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be bright but marked by strong to stormy northwesterly winds. Temperatures are forecasted to reach highs of around 9°C at 1,200 meters altitude and 3°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

