Two-Thirds of Bulgarians See Free Movement as Key Benefit of EU Membership

According to the latest national report for Bulgaria from the autumn 2024 edition of the Standard Eurobarometer, nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians view the free movement of people as the primary benefit of EU membership. The survey, conducted between October 11 and November 1, found that 85% of Bulgarians support the right to live, work, study, and do business anywhere within the EU, which aligns closely with the EU-wide figure of 84%.

In addition to the strong support for free movement, trust in the EU remains higher in Bulgaria compared to the European average. More Bulgarians hold a positive view of the EU (52%) than the general EU population (44%).

Public confidence in the euro has notably increased in Bulgaria, with approval rising by 9 percentage points to 46% since the spring of 2024. This marks a growing trend in support for the common currency, which has now gained the approval of 74% of EU citizens.

Among the national issues that Bulgarians are most concerned about, inflation is cited by 46% of respondents, followed by concerns about the country's economic situation (28%) and international matters (18%).

Source: Eurobarometer