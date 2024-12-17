Two-Thirds of Bulgarians See Free Movement as Key Benefit of EU Membership

Viktor Orban Set for Unannounced Trip to Bulgaria
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to make an unexpected visit to Bulgaria
According to the latest national report for Bulgaria from the autumn 2024 edition of the Standard Eurobarometer, nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians view the free movement of people as the primary benefit of EU membership. The survey, conducted between October 11 and November 1, found that 85% of Bulgarians support the right to live, work, study, and do business anywhere within the EU, which aligns closely with the EU-wide figure of 84%.
In addition to the strong support for free movement, trust in the EU remains higher in Bulgaria compared to the European average. More Bulgarians hold a positive view of the EU (52%) than the general EU population (44%).
Public confidence in the euro has notably increased in Bulgaria, with approval rising by 9 percentage points to 46% since the spring of 2024. This marks a growing trend in support for the common currency, which has now gained the approval of 74% of EU citizens.
Among the national issues that Bulgarians are most concerned about, inflation is cited by 46% of respondents, followed by concerns about the country's economic situation (28%) and international matters (18%).
Source: Eurobarometer
Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced a confidence vote in the Bundestag on December 16, 2024, which ultimately resulted in a loss of support for his leadership
The European Commission has issued four reasoned opinions to Bulgaria, marking the final stage before potentially referring the country to the Court of Justice of the European Union
The European Union has officially approved Bulgaria and Romania as full members of the Schengen area
Bulgaria has secured a €250 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to co-finance priority projects supported by EU funds during the 2021-2027 programming period
French President Emmanuel Macron has named François Bayrou as France's new prime minister
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023