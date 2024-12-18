Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Meeting with Ambassador

Viktor Orban Set for Unannounced Trip to Bulgaria
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to make an unexpected visit to Bulgaria
On December 16, Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Olesya Ilashchuk.
Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria would continue providing defense assistance to Ukraine and expressed hopes for peace and territorial independence for the Ukrainian people in the coming year.
Ambassador Ilashchuk expressed gratitude for Bulgaria’s ongoing support, highlighting the country’s critical role as an important and close partner to Ukraine. She also conveyed optimism for the continuation of strong bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
The meeting was attended by Svetla Dobreva, Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, and Brigadier General Lyubomir Monov, Director of the Defense Policy and Planning Directorate.
Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the Border Police Directorate, praised the efforts that led to Bulgaria's advancement toward Schengen membership
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Bulgaria on December 19, 2024, as announced by the Ministry of Defense
Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the government has approved the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine, as part of its ongoing support
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through Homeland Security Investigations, has provided Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior with advanced equipment aimed at bolstering the country’s border security
This morning, the United States Army carried out its scheduled transfer of forces at the Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA)
Bulgaria has decided to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, as confirmed by the latest meeting of the caretaker government led by Dimitar Glavchev
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023