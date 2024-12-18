Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Meeting with Ambassador

On December 16, Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Olesya Ilashchuk.

Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria would continue providing defense assistance to Ukraine and expressed hopes for peace and territorial independence for the Ukrainian people in the coming year.

Ambassador Ilashchuk expressed gratitude for Bulgaria’s ongoing support, highlighting the country’s critical role as an important and close partner to Ukraine. She also conveyed optimism for the continuation of strong bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by Svetla Dobreva, Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, and Brigadier General Lyubomir Monov, Director of the Defense Policy and Planning Directorate.