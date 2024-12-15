Margarita Mikhneva, Icon of Bulgarian Journalism, Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Margarita Mikhneva, a pioneering figure in Bulgarian investigative journalism, has passed away at the age of 72 in Geneva, Switzerland, following a prolonged battle with cancer. Her death was confirmed by the Focus news agency.

Mikhneva was born in Sofia on April 21, 1952, and graduated from Sofia State University in 1974 with a law degree. However, after completing her studies, she chose not to pursue a career in law and instead entered journalism. Her career began in 1975 when she started working with Bulgarian National Television, where she made her debut as an editor-host for the Second Program (Efir 2). She quickly rose to prominence in investigative journalism, and her first major investigative report marked the beginning of her influential career.

Throughout her long career, Mikhneva became known for her fearless reporting, particularly during the "revival process" in 1989, when she documented the ethnic cleansing along the Bulgarian-Turkish border. She was also a prominent columnist, writing the "Conflicts" column from 1992 to 1999. Over the years, she worked with several major Bulgarian TV networks, including bTV and Nova TV, becoming one of the most recognized faces in the country's journalistic community.

Mikhneva was known for her unwavering commitment to truth and justice, which she referred to as "a deadly battle with power," a statement she made during an interview with Bulgarian National Television ten years ago.

President Rumen Radev expressed his condolences following her passing, emphasizing her significant contribution to Bulgarian journalism. Radev described Mikhneva as a symbol of free journalism during Bulgaria's transition years, praising her professionalism and steadfast dedication to protecting the public interest. He noted that her work would remain a shining example for future generations of journalists.

Mikhneva’s death marks the loss of one of Bulgaria’s most influential investigative journalists, whose work continued to resonate in the pursuit of truth and justice.

The team at Novinite expresses our deepest condolences to her loved ones.