Margarita Mikhneva, Icon of Bulgarian Journalism, Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Bulgaria's State Debt Projected to Rise Significantly Through 2028
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has projected a significant increase in the state debt over the period from 2025 to 2028, estimating a rise of about 1.7 times
Sources:
Two highly skilled pilots from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Base have tragically lost their lives in a crash involving an L-39ZA combat training aircraft
The renowned Bulgarian journalist Ivan Garelov has passed away at the age of 81
In a statement to AFP, the family confirmed that Delon "passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and loved ones," requesting privacy during this time
The Bulgarian military community is in mourning following the announcement of the passing of General Sabi Sabev
The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has announced the passing of acclaimed Bulgarian writer Alek Popov at the age of 58
Angel Marin, who served as vice president of Bulgaria from 2002 to 2012, passed away today at the age of 82, according to an announcement made by his son, Simeon Marin
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023