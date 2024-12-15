Margarita Mikhneva, Icon of Bulgarian Journalism, Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Society » OBITUARIES | December 16, 2024, Monday // 18:44
Bulgaria: Margarita Mikhneva, Icon of Bulgarian Journalism, Dies After Long Battle with Cancer The team at Novinite extends our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones.

Margarita Mikhneva, a pioneering figure in Bulgarian investigative journalism, has passed away at the age of 72 in Geneva, Switzerland, following a prolonged battle with cancer. Her death was confirmed by the Focus news agency.

Mikhneva was born in Sofia on April 21, 1952, and graduated from Sofia State University in 1974 with a law degree. However, after completing her studies, she chose not to pursue a career in law and instead entered journalism. Her career began in 1975 when she started working with Bulgarian National Television, where she made her debut as an editor-host for the Second Program (Efir 2). She quickly rose to prominence in investigative journalism, and her first major investigative report marked the beginning of her influential career.

Throughout her long career, Mikhneva became known for her fearless reporting, particularly during the "revival process" in 1989, when she documented the ethnic cleansing along the Bulgarian-Turkish border. She was also a prominent columnist, writing the "Conflicts" column from 1992 to 1999. Over the years, she worked with several major Bulgarian TV networks, including bTV and Nova TV, becoming one of the most recognized faces in the country's journalistic community.

Mikhneva was known for her unwavering commitment to truth and justice, which she referred to as "a deadly battle with power," a statement she made during an interview with Bulgarian National Television ten years ago.

President Rumen Radev expressed his condolences following her passing, emphasizing her significant contribution to Bulgarian journalism. Radev described Mikhneva as a symbol of free journalism during Bulgaria's transition years, praising her professionalism and steadfast dedication to protecting the public interest. He noted that her work would remain a shining example for future generations of journalists.

Mikhneva’s death marks the loss of one of Bulgaria’s most influential investigative journalists, whose work continued to resonate in the pursuit of truth and justice.

The team at Novinite expresses our deepest condolences to her loved ones.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
  • Focus
  • OFFNews
Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mikhneva, Bulgarian, journalism

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's State Debt Projected to Rise Significantly Through 2028

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has projected a significant increase in the state debt over the period from 2025 to 2028, estimating a rise of about 1.7 times

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 14:01

Bulgaria Faces 3 Billion Leva Shortfall in 2024 Budget Due to Unspent Recovery Funds

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance has decided to abandon the proposed tax on subsoil resources

Business » Finance | December 13, 2024, Friday // 13:24

Schengen Membership to Boost Bulgarian Economy by 500 Million Leva Annually

The Bulgarian economy is expected to gain significantly from the country’s admission to the Schengen area, with annual economic benefits estimated at 500 million leva

World » EU | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:28

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Claims World Weightlifting Title with Record-Breaking Performance

Karlos Nasar secured the world champion title in weightlifting in the men’s 89 kg category at the World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, with two world records to his name

Sports | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:38

Bulgaria Moves Forward with Budget and Schengen Goals, Says PM Glavchev

Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the Cabinet at the beginning of a crucial meeting where the most important laws of the year

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 07:39

Espionage Trial Reveals Bulgarian Spy’s Plans to Sell US Drones to China

Orlin Rusev, the leader of a Bulgarian espionage cell in the UK, discussed selling captured US-made drones to China

Crime | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Obituaries

Three Days of Mourning for Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Fatal Crash

Two highly skilled pilots from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Base have tragically lost their lives in a crash involving an L-39ZA combat training aircraft

Society » Obituaries | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:49

Renowned Bulgarian Journalist Ivan Garelov Dies at 81

The renowned Bulgarian journalist Ivan Garelov has passed away at the age of 81

Society » Obituaries | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

French Film Legend Alain Delon has Died at 88

In a statement to AFP, the family confirmed that Delon "passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and loved ones," requesting privacy during this time

Society » Obituaries | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 09:50

Bulgarian Military Mourns the Loss of Gen. Sabi Sabev, First National Representative at NATO Headquarters

The Bulgarian military community is in mourning following the announcement of the passing of General Sabi Sabev

Society » Obituaries | March 24, 2024, Sunday // 13:40

Renowned Bulgarian Author Alek Popov Dies at 58

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has announced the passing of acclaimed Bulgarian writer Alek Popov at the age of 58

Society » Obituaries | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:06

Former Bulgarian Vice President Angel Marin Passes Away at 82

Angel Marin, who served as vice president of Bulgaria from 2002 to 2012, passed away today at the age of 82, according to an announcement made by his son, Simeon Marin

Society » Obituaries | March 18, 2024, Monday // 15:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria