German Chancellor Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Sets Date for Snap Election
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced a confidence vote in the Bundestag on December 16, 2024, which ultimately resulted in a loss of support for his leadership. The vote, which had been initiated by Scholz himself, sets the stage for early elections. Following the expected loss of the vote, Scholz is expected to request the dissolution of the Bundestag from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The German president has 21 days to decide whether to approve the request and schedule new elections, which are now anticipated to take place on February 23, 2025, ahead of the originally planned election date of September 2025.
Scholz’s red-green minority government will remain in power until the elections. During this period, the largest opposition party, the CDU/CSU, has pledged to cooperate on essential decisions. The confidence vote saw 207 members of the Bundestag vote in favor of Scholz, while 394 voted against him, signaling the lack of confidence from the majority of lawmakers. The Bundestag is composed of 733 members in total.
Two-Thirds of Bulgarians See Free Movement as Key Benefit of EU Membership
According to the latest national report for Bulgaria from the autumn 2024 edition of the Standard Eurobarometer, nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians view the free movement of people as the primary benefit of EU membership
Bulgaria Faces EU Legal Pressure Over Waste, Road Tolls, and Digital Services
The European Commission has issued four reasoned opinions to Bulgaria, marking the final stage before potentially referring the country to the Court of Justice of the European Union
Bulgaria Joins Schengen Fully by Land: What Changes on January 1, 2025?
The European Union has officially approved Bulgaria and Romania as full members of the Schengen area
EIB Loan to Strengthen Bulgaria’s Economy and Infrastructure Development
Bulgaria has secured a €250 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to co-finance priority projects supported by EU funds during the 2021-2027 programming period
New Prime Minister Faces Tough Challenges Amid France’s Political Crisis
French President Emmanuel Macron has named François Bayrou as France's new prime minister
Schengen Membership to Boost Bulgarian Economy by 500 Million Leva Annually
The Bulgarian economy is expected to gain significantly from the country’s admission to the Schengen area, with annual economic benefits estimated at 500 million leva