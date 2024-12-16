GERB and Democratic Bulgaria Explore Possibility of Broad Parliamentary Majority

A meeting between GERB and the "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) teams marked the beginning of negotiations to form a new government. The discussions, held behind closed doors without media presence, concluded without any statements from the parties. However, both groups posted identical messages on their social media pages, revealing that the possibility of creating a broad parliamentary majority for a stable government was on the agenda. The goal is to establish a government with an anti-corruption and pro-European stance, avoiding floating majorities.

The meeting was attended by GERB representatives including Raya Nazaryan, Rosen Zhelyazkov, Tomislav Donchev, Daniel Mitov, and Temenuzhka Petkova, while DB participants included Bozhidar Bozhanov, Nadezhda Yordanova, Ivaylo Mirchev, Kristina Petkova, and MEP Radan Kanev. DB emphasized the inclusion of its legislative priorities, especially a commitment to keep Delyan Peevski isolated from the National Assembly agenda and incorporated into a comprehensive coalition agreement. The next phase of talks is set for tomorrow, focusing on budget consolidation, judicial reform, and anti-corruption measures, with expert discussions on various sectors also scheduled.

Meanwhile, the other two political formations GERB had mentioned—BSP and "There Is Such a People"—have yet to receive any formal invitations for meetings with clear dates.

In a separate development, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office addressed the recent proposal to request immunity from Lena Borislavova, a member of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria." Spokesperson Nikolay Nikolaev clarified that the decision to propose lifting Borislavova's immunity was not timed for political reasons, stating that the investigation into the case, which concerns alleged false evidence provided to the Registry Agency, was based on a recent expert report. He emphasized that the request could only proceed once the National Assembly was in session.

Regarding the political landscape, President Rumen Radev expressed his hope for a resolution in the government formation negotiations by the end of the year. He stressed that forming a government in such a fragmented parliament requires a willingness for compromise—a term he believes has been forgotten recently. When asked about the prosecutor's involvement in the ongoing government talks, Radev asserted that the issue was no longer about parliamentary immunities, but about ensuring electoral justice. He emphasized the need for equal treatment of those who break the law, as a failure to uphold this principle could give the impression of interference in political processes.

