Ousted Syrian Leader Assad Speaks Out After Damascus Falls

World » RUSSIA | December 16, 2024, Monday // 16:56
Bulgaria: Ousted Syrian Leader Assad Speaks Out After Damascus Falls

Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has issued his first public statement since his regime was toppled earlier this month. Shared via the Syrian presidency’s Telegram channel, Assad defended his leadership and claimed he never intended to leave Syria, asserting that his departure occurred only after rebel forces overtook Damascus.

According to Assad, he remained in the Syrian capital performing his duties until December 8, the day after the city fell to opposition forces. He said that his evacuation to Russia was coordinated with Moscow after rebel fighters, described by him as “terrorist forces,” advanced into Damascus and later targeted a Russian airbase in Latakia, where he had sought refuge to oversee operations. Assad claimed the attack on the base left no other option but an emergency evacuation arranged by Russian forces.

The fall of Damascus marked the collapse of Assad’s 24-year rule, which began after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, in 2000. His statement emphasized that he never considered resigning or seeking asylum before his forced departure, reiterating his commitment to fight against what he referred to as a “terrorist onslaught.” Assad described himself as a “custodian of a national project” who believed in the Syrian people's ability to protect the state and its institutions. However, he offered no indication of plans to return to Syria.

Assad’s ousting came after a rapid offensive by opposition groups, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which began in November. Rebel forces captured multiple cities with little resistance, culminating in their arrival in Damascus on December 8. This ended more than five decades of the Assad family’s authoritarian rule and marked a turning point in Syria’s devastating conflict.

The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 following widespread protests during the Arab Spring, has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions. The United Nations estimates that over 300,000 civilians were killed by March 2021, with additional estimates suggesting that 250,000 combatants lost their lives in the first decade of the war. Rights organizations attribute the majority of these deaths, including nearly 30,000 children, to Syrian government forces and allied militias.

Human rights groups have accused Assad’s regime of widespread abuses, including systematic torture and mass executions. Amnesty International documented horrifying practices at Sednaya prison, calling it a “human slaughterhouse” in a 2017 report. As rebel forces gained control, they reportedly uncovered further evidence of torture and atrocities in detention centers. Tens of thousands of Syrians detained by the government remain unaccounted for, leaving families searching for answers.

Opposition leaders, including HTS, have pledged to hold Assad and his associates accountable for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. France has issued international arrest warrants for Assad, his brother Maher, and two generals over allegations, including the use of chemical weapons in a 2013 attack.

In his statement, Assad remained unapologetic about his leadership, portraying himself as steadfast in his belief in Syria’s sovereignty. He maintained that his tenure was driven by duty, not personal gain, and that the loss of state institutions rendered his position meaningless. However, his comments did not acknowledge the widespread destruction and human suffering during his years in power.

Sources:

  • Sky News
  • Al Jazeera
Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Assad, Syrian, Russia

Related Articles:

Russia Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, While Advancing Near Key Ukrainian Settlements

On the night of 16-17 December, the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had seized the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

Bomb Attack in Moscow: Russian General Linked to Chemical Weapons Dead

A high-ranking Russian military officer has been killed in an explosion in Moscow, the country's Investigative Committee confirmed

World » Russia | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:46

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Ammunition Depot in Donetsk, Repel Drone Attack

Ukrainian forces have carried out a successful operation using drones to destroy a significant Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 16, 2024, Monday // 11:09

North Korean Soldiers Join Russian Offensive Operations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia has begun deploying a significant number of North Korean soldiers in military operations

World » Ukraine | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:52

Russian Advances in Donetsk and Ukraine's Energy Sector Struggles Highlight Rising Winter Tensions

Ukraine’s military forces confirmed a strike on the Stalnoi Kon linear production dispatch station, an oil depot located in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, on the night of 13-14 December

World » Ukraine | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 11:01

Switzerland Modernizes Nuclear Shelters as Tensions Rise in Europe

Switzerland is preparing to modernize its extensive network of nuclear bunkers, a move prompted by the increasing global uncertainties, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

World | December 13, 2024, Friday // 14:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Bomb Attack in Moscow: Russian General Linked to Chemical Weapons Dead

A high-ranking Russian military officer has been killed in an explosion in Moscow, the country's Investigative Committee confirmed

World » Russia | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:46

Putin Claims Strategic Gains in Ukraine, Warns West Over Missile Deployment

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russian forces are maintaining a strategic upper hand along the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, emphasizing that their offensive is gaining momentum

World » Russia | December 16, 2024, Monday // 15:47

Russian Naval Withdrawal from Syria Raises Questions About Moscow's Future Presence

Recent satellite imagery reveals that Russian naval vessels have temporarily departed from the Tartous naval base in Syria

World » Russia | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 15:33

Russia Confirms Assad's Escape and Asylum Following Syrian Rebels' Offensive

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia

World » Russia | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:15

Putin Decided to Grant Political Asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and His Family

The decision to grant political asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family was made by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, as reported by TASS.

World » Russia | December 9, 2024, Monday // 12:21

Lavrov: Russia Will Prevent West from Inflicting Strategic Defeat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that his country is prepared to use any necessary measures to prevent the West from achieving a "strategic defeat" against Russia

World » Russia | December 6, 2024, Friday // 08:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria