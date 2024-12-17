Ousted Syrian Leader Assad Speaks Out After Damascus Falls

Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has issued his first public statement since his regime was toppled earlier this month. Shared via the Syrian presidency’s Telegram channel, Assad defended his leadership and claimed he never intended to leave Syria, asserting that his departure occurred only after rebel forces overtook Damascus.

According to Assad, he remained in the Syrian capital performing his duties until December 8, the day after the city fell to opposition forces. He said that his evacuation to Russia was coordinated with Moscow after rebel fighters, described by him as “terrorist forces,” advanced into Damascus and later targeted a Russian airbase in Latakia, where he had sought refuge to oversee operations. Assad claimed the attack on the base left no other option but an emergency evacuation arranged by Russian forces.

The fall of Damascus marked the collapse of Assad’s 24-year rule, which began after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, in 2000. His statement emphasized that he never considered resigning or seeking asylum before his forced departure, reiterating his commitment to fight against what he referred to as a “terrorist onslaught.” Assad described himself as a “custodian of a national project” who believed in the Syrian people's ability to protect the state and its institutions. However, he offered no indication of plans to return to Syria.

Assad’s ousting came after a rapid offensive by opposition groups, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which began in November. Rebel forces captured multiple cities with little resistance, culminating in their arrival in Damascus on December 8. This ended more than five decades of the Assad family’s authoritarian rule and marked a turning point in Syria’s devastating conflict.

The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 following widespread protests during the Arab Spring, has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions. The United Nations estimates that over 300,000 civilians were killed by March 2021, with additional estimates suggesting that 250,000 combatants lost their lives in the first decade of the war. Rights organizations attribute the majority of these deaths, including nearly 30,000 children, to Syrian government forces and allied militias.

Human rights groups have accused Assad’s regime of widespread abuses, including systematic torture and mass executions. Amnesty International documented horrifying practices at Sednaya prison, calling it a “human slaughterhouse” in a 2017 report. As rebel forces gained control, they reportedly uncovered further evidence of torture and atrocities in detention centers. Tens of thousands of Syrians detained by the government remain unaccounted for, leaving families searching for answers.

Opposition leaders, including HTS, have pledged to hold Assad and his associates accountable for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. France has issued international arrest warrants for Assad, his brother Maher, and two generals over allegations, including the use of chemical weapons in a 2013 attack.

In his statement, Assad remained unapologetic about his leadership, portraying himself as steadfast in his belief in Syria’s sovereignty. He maintained that his tenure was driven by duty, not personal gain, and that the loss of state institutions rendered his position meaningless. However, his comments did not acknowledge the widespread destruction and human suffering during his years in power.

Sources: