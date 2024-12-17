Putin Claims Strategic Gains in Ukraine, Warns West Over Missile Deployment

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russian forces are maintaining a strategic upper hand along the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, emphasizing that their offensive is gaining momentum. Speaking during a televised meeting with military leaders, Putin asserted that Russian troops hold the "strategic initiative" and have captured 189 Ukrainian settlements so far this year. He described 2024 as a "landmark year" for achieving the objectives of what Moscow refers to as its "special military operation."

Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, addressing the same meeting, detailed Russia’s territorial gains, reporting that Russian forces have seized nearly 4,500 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2024, with daily advances averaging about 30 square kilometers. He added that Ukrainian control in key regions is diminishing, noting that Ukraine holds less than 1% of the Luhansk region and between 25-30% of the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. These areas were declared annexed by Russia in 2022, although Moscow has yet to establish full control over any of them.

Russian forces have been active in the Donetsk region throughout the year, with the Defense Ministry reporting the capture of another small village there on Monday. The incremental advances underscore Russia's ongoing efforts to consolidate its positions in the contested territories.

Meanwhile, President Putin accused Western nations of provoking Russia and crossing "red lines." During his address to defense officials, Putin expressed concern over U.S. developments in short- and medium-range missile systems and their potential deployment. He warned that Russia would abandon its self-imposed limitations on missile deployment if the U.S. proceeded with such plans, reiterating that Russia’s nuclear arsenal is maintained strictly for deterrence purposes.

These statements reflect Moscow's firm stance amid its continuing military campaign in Ukraine and its escalating tensions with Western powers over security and military policies.

