Putin Claims Strategic Gains in Ukraine, Warns West Over Missile Deployment

World » RUSSIA | December 16, 2024, Monday // 15:47
Bulgaria: Putin Claims Strategic Gains in Ukraine, Warns West Over Missile Deployment

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russian forces are maintaining a strategic upper hand along the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, emphasizing that their offensive is gaining momentum. Speaking during a televised meeting with military leaders, Putin asserted that Russian troops hold the "strategic initiative" and have captured 189 Ukrainian settlements so far this year. He described 2024 as a "landmark year" for achieving the objectives of what Moscow refers to as its "special military operation."

Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, addressing the same meeting, detailed Russia’s territorial gains, reporting that Russian forces have seized nearly 4,500 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2024, with daily advances averaging about 30 square kilometers. He added that Ukrainian control in key regions is diminishing, noting that Ukraine holds less than 1% of the Luhansk region and between 25-30% of the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. These areas were declared annexed by Russia in 2022, although Moscow has yet to establish full control over any of them.

Russian forces have been active in the Donetsk region throughout the year, with the Defense Ministry reporting the capture of another small village there on Monday. The incremental advances underscore Russia's ongoing efforts to consolidate its positions in the contested territories.

Meanwhile, President Putin accused Western nations of provoking Russia and crossing "red lines." During his address to defense officials, Putin expressed concern over U.S. developments in short- and medium-range missile systems and their potential deployment. He warned that Russia would abandon its self-imposed limitations on missile deployment if the U.S. proceeded with such plans, reiterating that Russia’s nuclear arsenal is maintained strictly for deterrence purposes.

These statements reflect Moscow's firm stance amid its continuing military campaign in Ukraine and its escalating tensions with Western powers over security and military policies.

Sources:

  • The Moscow Time
  • The Times of Israel
Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, Ukraine, Putin

Related Articles:

German Defense Minister Suggests Possible Peacekeeper Deployment in Ukraine

Germany is considering the possibility of deploying peacekeepers from its Bundeswehr to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 13:22

Russia Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, While Advancing Near Key Ukrainian Settlements

On the night of 16-17 December, the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had seized the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

Ukraine to Halt Russian Gas Transit Starting January 1, 2025

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will not extend its current gas transit agreement with Russia, which is set to expire on January 1, 2025

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Meeting with Ambassador

On December 16, Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty

Politics » Defense | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 08:58

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Ammunition Depot in Donetsk, Repel Drone Attack

Ukrainian forces have carried out a successful operation using drones to destroy a significant Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | December 16, 2024, Monday // 11:09

North Korean Soldiers Join Russian Offensive Operations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia has begun deploying a significant number of North Korean soldiers in military operations

World » Ukraine | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Bomb Attack in Moscow: Russian General Linked to Chemical Weapons Dead

A high-ranking Russian military officer has been killed in an explosion in Moscow, the country's Investigative Committee confirmed

World » Russia | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:46

Ousted Syrian Leader Assad Speaks Out After Damascus Falls

Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has issued his first public statement since his regime was toppled earlier this month

World » Russia | December 16, 2024, Monday // 16:56

Russian Naval Withdrawal from Syria Raises Questions About Moscow's Future Presence

Recent satellite imagery reveals that Russian naval vessels have temporarily departed from the Tartous naval base in Syria

World » Russia | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 15:33

Russia Confirms Assad's Escape and Asylum Following Syrian Rebels' Offensive

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia

World » Russia | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:15

Putin Decided to Grant Political Asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and His Family

The decision to grant political asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family was made by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, as reported by TASS.

World » Russia | December 9, 2024, Monday // 12:21

Lavrov: Russia Will Prevent West from Inflicting Strategic Defeat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that his country is prepared to use any necessary measures to prevent the West from achieving a "strategic defeat" against Russia

World » Russia | December 6, 2024, Friday // 08:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria