Two Workers Killed and One Injured in Railway Accident Near Boychinovtsi

A serious work-related accident occurred near Boychinovtsi station in the Montana region, leaving two workers dead and another injured. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near the village of Ohrid, close to a railway crossing in the direction of Vratsa. The workers were performing scheduled maintenance on the railway line, including the replacement of sleepers, when they were struck by a tractor train.

The collision claimed the lives of two workers at the scene, while a third was seriously injured and transported to a hospital in Montana. The National Railway Infrastructure Company confirmed the incident, which was reported to emergency services at 10:39 a.m. The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated.

Train traffic in the affected area has been suspended, and two passenger trains were canceled as a result. Bus transportation has been organized to assist affected passengers. District Prosecutor Rosen Petkov and representatives from the Labor Inspectorate are at the site, conducting inspections to determine the cause of the incident.

This accident follows a similar tragedy earlier this year when a train struck two workers between Telish and Gorni Dubnik stations, killing one and injuring another. Such incidents raise concerns about safety measures during railway repairs.

The specific type of train involved in the Boychinovtsi incident—whether passenger or freight—remains unclear. Investigations are ongoing to clarify the events leading up to the collision.

