Radev to Hand GERB Government Mandate After New Year Amid Political Deadlock

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has announced that the first mandate to form a government will be handed over to GERB after the New Year. This delay reflects the need for political parties to continue negotiations, which have been progressing slowly. The president emphasized that the time requested for these discussions is justified only if the National Assembly resumes normal operations and addresses pressing legislative matters.

Radev criticized the political forces for their sluggish dialogue, citing the month-long delay in electing a parliamentary speaker as an example of their inefficiency. He urged the parties to restore trust and dialogue, noting that society expects not only a functioning government but also the adoption of a state budget that balances the needs of citizens and the economy without jeopardizing fiscal stability or increasing national debt.

Regarding the timing of the mandate, Radev stated that handing it over before the Christmas and New Year holidays would be impractical, as political activity slows during this period. He acknowledged that more time is required for parties to bridge differences in a highly fragmented parliament. The head of state expressed hope that by the end of the year, it would become clear whether the political forces are willing to compromise and cooperate in forming a stable cabinet.

The president also commented on the challenges posed by the fragmented political landscape, noting that while parties understand the necessity of forming a government, they approach each other cautiously. This hesitancy has hindered efforts to build coalitions and advance discussions. Radev stressed that compromise and cooperation are crucial in the current parliamentary environment.

In addressing recent disputes between the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition (WCC-DB) and the Prosecutor's Office, Radev highlighted the importance of consistent and impartial justice. He warned that selective enforcement of laws could undermine public trust and create perceptions of political interference. The president urged a uniform approach to legal violations, emphasizing that fair and equal application of justice is essential to maintaining credibility in the political process.

Meanwhile, Radev participated in the Annual Meeting of the Bulgarian Science Olympiad Teams, commending students, teachers, and mentors for their achievements in 2024. Bulgarian teams earned 91 medals, including 11 golds, in various international and regional competitions. The president congratulated them for showcasing the country's talent and potential on the global stage.

As the year-end approaches, Radev remains optimistic about the prospects for forming a government. He reiterated his expectation that the parties would demonstrate the will and determination to find common ground. The president called for continued dialogue and decisive action to address the pressing challenges facing Bulgaria.

Sources: