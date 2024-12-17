November Inflation in Bulgaria Hits Three-Month High Amid Rising Costs

Business » FINANCE | December 16, 2024, Monday // 13:30
Bulgaria: November Inflation in Bulgaria Hits Three-Month High Amid Rising Costs @novinite.com

Annual inflation in Bulgaria accelerated in November, rising to 2.1% compared to 1.8% in October, marking a three-month high, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). On a monthly basis, the consumer price index increased by 0.6%, following a 1.1% rise in October.

Food prices saw the most significant monthly increase in November, climbing by 1.4%, while prices in the "entertainment and culture" category rose by 1.3%. Transport costs, along with those for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, recorded a 0.7% increase. On the other hand, prices for goods in the "clothing and footwear" category fell by 1.3%, as did prices in the "housing furnishings, household goods and services" group, which declined by 0.4%.

The higher annual inflation rate in November was largely driven by steeper price increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 4.1% compared to 2.8% in October. Alcohol and tobacco prices increased by 6.4%, up from 5.8% a month earlier, while education costs grew by 7.1%, compared to 6.8% in October. Conversely, transport costs fell by 3.4% on an annual basis, although this decline was less pronounced than the 4.7% drop reported in October. Price growth in housing and utilities also slowed to 2.5% from 4.2% in October, as did the increase in costs in the restaurant and hotel sector, which moderated to 7.5% from 7.7%.

The harmonized consumer price index (HCPI), which is used as a standard measure of inflation across EU countries, rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis in November. On an annual basis, the harmonized inflation rate increased for the second consecutive month, reaching 2.0%. This index is a key criterion for price stability and plays a role in Bulgaria's preparations for eurozone accession.

The small consumer basket price index, which tracks the cost of essential goods and services, increased by 0.9% in November compared to the previous month and by 2.2% since the beginning of the year. For the lowest-income 20% of households, the largest monthly price increase was in food, which rose by 2.1%. Meanwhile, prices for non-food goods decreased by 0.4%, and service costs dropped by 0.1%.

Source: NSI

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Remains Last in the EU for Material Well-Being and GDP per Capita in 2023

Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Implement Mandatory Drug and Alcohol Testing for MPs

Members of the Bulgarian Parliament will be required to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol tests at the start of each parliamentary session

Politics | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Warns: Population Must Brace for Higher Taxes Amid 2025 Budget Crisis

On December 11, the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria approved the draft state budget for 2025

Novinite Insider » Opinions | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 14:20

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criteria, But Budget Deficit Remains a Challenge

Bulgaria is showing significant progress towards meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:07

Bulgaria's Police and Prison Employees Ready for Protest Over Salary Concerns

Police officers and prison staff in Bulgaria are once again on alert for protests

Society | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:17

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians See Free Movement as Key Benefit of EU Membership

According to the latest national report for Bulgaria from the autumn 2024 edition of the Standard Eurobarometer, nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians view the free movement of people as the primary benefit of EU membership

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criteria, But Budget Deficit Remains a Challenge

Bulgaria is showing significant progress towards meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:07

Bulgaria's State Debt Projected to Rise Significantly Through 2028

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has projected a significant increase in the state debt over the period from 2025 to 2028, estimating a rise of about 1.7 times

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 14:01

Institutions in Bulgaria Set to Convert Fees to Euros for Eurozone Integration

Several institutions in Bulgaria are preparing to switch the fees they charge businesses and citizens to euros, as part of the country's upcoming transition to the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 13:13

Bulgaria Faces 3 Billion Leva Shortfall in 2024 Budget Due to Unspent Recovery Funds

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance has decided to abandon the proposed tax on subsoil resources

Business » Finance | December 13, 2024, Friday // 13:24

Bulgarian National Bank Warns 2025 Budget Could Derail Eurozone Aspirations

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has expressed strong opposition to the draft state budget for 2025, which is set to be officially submitted to the National Assembly by the caretaker government

Business » Finance | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:11

Bulgaria's Draft Budget for 2025: 3% Deficit, State Debt Growth, and Key Tax Changes

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled the draft budget for 2025, alongside the updated medium-term fiscal forecast covering 2025 to 2028

Business » Finance | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 07:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria