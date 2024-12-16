Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Nationwide Protest Over Insurance Costs

Society | December 16, 2024, Monday // 12:41
Bulgaria: Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Plan Nationwide Protest Over Insurance Costs Photo: Stella Ivanova

Taxi drivers are preparing to stage another protest due to the unresolved issue of rising "Third Party Liability" insurance policy costs. The demonstration is planned for Friday, December 20, with drivers voicing their discontent over the lack of action from the authorities. Despite recent inspections initiated by various institutions in response to the industry’s grievances, no solution has been reached.

The taxi drivers are also scheduled to meet with President Rumen Radev on Monday to discuss the matter. They are calling for changes in legislation, particularly the establishment of a clear and transparent bonus-malus system to address reckless drivers. Kiril Kirilov emphasized the need for institutional support, warning that failure to act would result in a broader protest involving not just taxi drivers but also ordinary citizens.

While the initial plan for December 20 included blocking highways and roads, the drivers decided against it to avoid disrupting people’s holiday celebrations. Instead, they will focus their protest actions in Sofia. According to Snezhana Nikova, if the issue remains unresolved by the New Year, the demonstrations will escalate and extend beyond Bulgaria’s borders. The drivers are even threatening to organize a column of cars heading all the way to Brussels.

The growing frustration within the industry stems from the lack of progress on addressing their demands. Taxi drivers are determined to push for concrete action, urging the National Assembly to prioritize legislative amendments to alleviate the burden of increased insurance costs. If their appeals continue to be ignored, the protests will intensify in the coming weeks.

