Ukrainian forces have carried out a successful operation using drones to destroy a significant Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast. The targeted site, located near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied area, housed large quantities of artillery and mortar munitions, including shells for infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades, and millions of rounds of ammunition. The explosions that resulted from the operation could be heard throughout the night. In addition to the munitions depot, a nearby fuel and lubricants storage facility was also destroyed. This event was described as a dramatic “bavovna” (explosion), a term that has become a meme in Ukraine, referencing Russian propaganda's reluctance to use the word “explosion.”

On the night of December 15-16, Russian forces launched a drone attack involving 49 Shahed and other UAVs, targeting various regions in Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force and defense forces successfully shot down 27 of these drones, while 19 others disappeared from radar, and three drones remained airborne. The airstrike originated from areas near the Russian cities of Bryansk and Oryol, but no damage or casualties were reported. The Ukrainian defense successfully repelled the attack using a combination of anti-aircraft missiles, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military has reported significant losses for Russian forces. Over the past day, more than 1,000 Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded. Total Russian military losses, as of December 16, include over 763,500 personnel, 9,563 tanks, 19,736 armored vehicles, and 21,151 artillery systems, among other equipment. These losses reflect the ongoing toll of the conflict since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In the operational areas of Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts, Ukrainian forces have achieved notable successes. Ukrainian defenders pushed Russian troops out of Kolisnykivka, a village in Kharkiv Oblast, as part of their ongoing efforts to regain territory. However, Russian forces continue to make advances in Donetsk, particularly near several districts including Zelenivka, Storozheve, Dachenske, Chasiv Yar, and Novyi Komar. Despite Ukrainian gains in Kharkiv, Russian assaults in Donetsk, particularly around Kurakhove, have been active, with Russian forces reportedly trying to seize key road junctions and residential areas. These developments highlight the ongoing struggle for control in eastern Ukraine.

