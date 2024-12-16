Israeli Jets Hit Key Military Bases in Syria, Triggering Explosion in Tartus
Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes late Sunday on military sites in Syria’s Latakia and Tartus provinces, targeting key infrastructure, including military bases and ammunition depots. The airstrikes also reportedly triggered a violent explosion in the village of Hiresun in Tartus.
A Massive Explosion seen in Northwestern Syria near the City of Tartus, following an Israeli Strike against a Munitions Depot; with the Explosion reported to have been so large, that it measured as a 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake on nearby Seismic Sensors. pic.twitter.com/i1jC1vNjVJ— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 15, 2024
The attacks, which were confirmed by an aircraft observation post, form part of a series of Israeli strikes on military assets in Syria, a tactic Israel has employed frequently since the fall of the Baath regime. Israel’s airstrikes aim to target military infrastructure and disrupt the capabilities of groups operating within the region.
In the aftermath of the airstrikes, a tremor was recorded by the Geographic Survey of Israel’s seismology department. A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was detected at 11:49 p.m. near the coast of Syria, around 28 kilometers off the city of Banias. The earthquake, at a depth of 32 kilometers, has been linked by Hebrew language media to the heavy Israeli airstrikes in the Tartus area, though there has been no official confirmation of the connection between the tremor and the explosions.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strikes targeted several locations in Syria’s coastal region, including air defense systems and surface-to-surface missile depots.
Sources:
- Syrian Observatory for Human Rights,
- Times of Israel
- Anadolu Agency
German Defense Minister Suggests Possible Peacekeeper Deployment in Ukraine
Germany is considering the possibility of deploying peacekeepers from its Bundeswehr to Ukraine
Russia Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, While Advancing Near Key Ukrainian Settlements
On the night of 16-17 December, the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had seized the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast
US Urges Ceasefire to Protect Journalists and End Gaza Tragedy
The United States has emphasized that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is crucial to end the ongoing conflict
Ukraine to Halt Russian Gas Transit Starting January 1, 2025
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will not extend its current gas transit agreement with Russia, which is set to expire on January 1, 2025
Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Vanuatu Islands
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck the Vanuatu Islands early Tuesday morning
US Bombs Houthi Command Center Following Red Sea Shipping Attacks
The U.S. military conducted an airstrike late Monday on a Houthi command and control facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa