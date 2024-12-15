New Thessaloniki Metro Experiences First Major Disruptions, Including Power Failure

Bulgaria: New Thessaloniki Metro Experiences First Major Disruptions, Including Power Failure

The newly inaugurated Thessaloniki metro continues to face challenges just two weeks after its official launch. On Saturday night, a train stalled between two stations, trapping passengers inside for about 15 minutes. Passengers were eventually forced to walk to the nearest station. Since the incident, service has been limited to one track between Nea Elvetia and Panepistimio, affecting eight of the 13 total stations.

Emergency response expert Lazaros Filippidis commented on the incident, noting that despite 38 years of construction, the first evacuation in the new metro system was caused by a power outage.

This was not the only transport disruption over the weekend. On the same day, a steam train on a 15-kilometer route in Mount Pelion derailed, marking its first day of operation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the 37 passengers aboard. The service was temporarily suspended by the operating company, Hellenic Train.

