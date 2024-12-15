New Thessaloniki Metro Experiences First Major Disruptions, Including Power Failure
The newly inaugurated Thessaloniki metro continues to face challenges just two weeks after its official launch. On Saturday night, a train stalled between two stations, trapping passengers inside for about 15 minutes. Passengers were eventually forced to walk to the nearest station. Since the incident, service has been limited to one track between Nea Elvetia and Panepistimio, affecting eight of the 13 total stations.
After 38 years of construction and just two weeks in operation the Thessalonians experienced their first metro evacuation as a result of a power cut. Note the emergency signs are not powered and thus not lit... pic.twitter.com/Xmom9VH52V— Lazaros Filippidis (@LazFilippidis) December 14, 2024
Emergency response expert Lazaros Filippidis commented on the incident, noting that despite 38 years of construction, the first evacuation in the new metro system was caused by a power outage.
This was not the only transport disruption over the weekend. On the same day, a steam train on a 15-kilometer route in Mount Pelion derailed, marking its first day of operation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the 37 passengers aboard. The service was temporarily suspended by the operating company, Hellenic Train.
North Macedonia Stands Firm on EU Integration: No More Concessions Without Clear Commitment from Brussels
The government of North Macedonia has declared its readiness to continue advancing European integration, but only under conditions it deems constructive and fair
Moldova Prepares for Energy Crisis with 60-Day State of Emergency
On December 15th, Moldova will introduce a state of emergency nationwide for a duration of 60 days due to concerns over a potential halt in Russian gas supplies starting January 1st
Political Negotiations Begin in Romania After Annulled Presidential Elections
Romania’s pro-European parties have initiated efforts to form a unified political strategy amid a tense political landscape following the annulment of the presidential elections by the Constitutional Court
Former Macedonian Officials Sanctioned by US for Corruption
Artan Grubi, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Inter-Community Relations in North Macedonia, along with Appeals Court Judge Enver Bexheti
Talks Begin in Romania to Block Far-Right Influence and Shape New Government
Romania has initiated discussions to establish a new government following last week's agreement between four political parties to form a coalition
Nationalist Candidate Georgescu Responds to Election Annulment in Romania: "A Coup Against Democracy
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has accused nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu