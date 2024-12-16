Bulgarian Transport Sector Optimistic About Schengen's Impact on Logistics

Yordan Arabadzhiev, executive director of the Union of International Carriers, expressed significant relief over Bulgaria's long-anticipated entry into Schengen. Speaking on BNT, he described the development as a breakthrough that will bring multiple benefits to Bulgarian transport and the economy at large.

One of the immediate advantages is the elimination of prolonged waiting times at borders, which previously averaged around 16 hours. This will streamline operations for exporters, enabling faster and more efficient transport of goods. Additionally, the reduction in delays is expected to have an environmental benefit by decreasing harmful emissions caused by idling vehicles.

Arabadzhiev highlighted the potential for improved processes at border crossings. He noted the expectation that physical checks at the borders would be moved to a 30-kilometer perimeter, facilitating smoother transitions. The transport sector also hopes to see the introduction of online payments for bridge tolls, further reducing logistical bottlenecks.

Another priority for the industry is addressing delays at Bulgaria’s border crossings with Turkey, where drivers currently face waiting times of up to five days. Arabadzhiev emphasized the critical importance of speed in transportation, stating that efficiency is key to maintaining competitiveness.

While these changes are eagerly anticipated, Arabadzhiev acknowledged that their implementation depends on the authorities responsible for overseeing the necessary adjustments.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (NR)