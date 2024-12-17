Oil Spill in Black Sea Region: Impact Assessed as Low Risk for Bulgaria

Former Environment and Water Minister Borislav Sandov assured that Bulgaria is not at risk from the recent oil spill in the Kerch Strait, despite the incident being an ecological disaster. Sandov emphasized the spill's potential to harm marine organisms, particularly smaller species and crustaceans, while noting that seasonal factors may reduce its impact on bird populations. He also mentioned that some of the oil may wash ashore, but meteorological conditions and sea currents make it highly unlikely for the spill to reach Bulgarian waters. However, he warned that "oil balls" could appear along Bulgaria's coast in the coming months.

The spill occurred after a Russian oil tanker, the Volgoneft 212, split in two during a storm, releasing thousands of tonnes of oil into the Kerch Strait. The tanker, built in 1969, sank partially, with at least one crew member killed and others hospitalized. A second tanker, the Volgoneft 239, sustained damage and was left drifting near the port of Taman. Emergency services reported challenges in evacuating the crew due to severe weather conditions.

Sandov noted that effective response measures, such as rapid mechanical collection and pumping, may be difficult in this case due to the ongoing military operations in the region. Russian authorities have deployed helicopters, rescue tugboats, and over 50 personnel to address the crisis, with President Vladimir Putin ordering the establishment of a working group to manage the situation and mitigate environmental damage.

The Kerch Strait, a critical route for Russian oil and grain exports, has become the focus of international scrutiny. The region has been contentious since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its subsequent control over the strait. Ukraine has accused Russia of violating international sea laws by monopolizing access to the area, a claim Moscow denies.

Unverified footage from the site showed blackened waters and a partially submerged vessel amid rough seas. Russian officials have yet to provide details on the extent of the spill or the causes of the tankers' damage. Some experts have highlighted concerns over the use of poorly maintained tankers, known as a "shadow fleet," which Russia allegedly employs to bypass sanctions.

Emergency services confirmed the rescue of most crew members from the first tanker, though two remain in serious condition. Meanwhile, the crew of the second vessel is reportedly safe, with the ship's facilities ensuring their safety for now. Environmental specialists are currently assessing the spill's impact, with cleanup efforts hindered by adverse weather.

Sandov reiterated the need for vigilance and monitoring, acknowledging the spill's potential to affect ecosystems but maintaining confidence that Bulgaria would not face direct consequences.

