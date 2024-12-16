Bulgarian Tennis Players Mark Progress in Global Rankings

In the latest global tennis rankings published today, Bulgaria’s top players, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktoriya Tomova, have retained their positions as they prepare for the upcoming season. Both athletes are set to compete in Brisbane, where the new season begins at the end of December.

Grigor Dimitrov remains tenth in the ATP rankings. The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award winner returned to the top 10 on April 1 and has maintained his spot throughout the year. In the men's rankings, other Bulgarians among the top 500 include Adrian Andreev (No. 217), Dimitar Kuzmanov (No. 337), Petr Nesterov (No. 437), and Yanaki Milev (No. 497).

Iliyan Radulov made notable progress, jumping 30 positions to reach a career-high of 540th place. This improvement follows his eight-point gain after reaching the final in Madrid on December 8. Yannick Sinner holds the top position in the ATP rankings.

In the WTA rankings, Viktoriya Tomova is ranked 53rd, continuing to lead among Bulgarian women. Other Bulgarian women in the top 500 include Gergana Topalova at No. 342, Lia Karatancheva at No. 348, and Izabella Shinikova at No. 367.

Noteworthy advancements among the younger players include 17-year-old Rositsa Dencheva, who climbed 36 spots to a career-best 502nd. Antalya champion Denislava Glushkova also improved her position, rising eight places to 542nd. Arina Sabalenka remains at the top of the WTA rankings.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)