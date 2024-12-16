Bulgarian Tennis Players Mark Progress in Global Rankings

Sports | December 16, 2024, Monday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tennis Players Mark Progress in Global Rankings

In the latest global tennis rankings published today, Bulgaria’s top players, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktoriya Tomova, have retained their positions as they prepare for the upcoming season. Both athletes are set to compete in Brisbane, where the new season begins at the end of December.

Grigor Dimitrov remains tenth in the ATP rankings. The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award winner returned to the top 10 on April 1 and has maintained his spot throughout the year. In the men's rankings, other Bulgarians among the top 500 include Adrian Andreev (No. 217), Dimitar Kuzmanov (No. 337), Petr Nesterov (No. 437), and Yanaki Milev (No. 497).

Iliyan Radulov made notable progress, jumping 30 positions to reach a career-high of 540th place. This improvement follows his eight-point gain after reaching the final in Madrid on December 8. Yannick Sinner holds the top position in the ATP rankings.

In the WTA rankings, Viktoriya Tomova is ranked 53rd, continuing to lead among Bulgarian women. Other Bulgarian women in the top 500 include Gergana Topalova at No. 342, Lia Karatancheva at No. 348, and Izabella Shinikova at No. 367.

Noteworthy advancements among the younger players include 17-year-old Rositsa Dencheva, who climbed 36 spots to a career-best 502nd. Antalya champion Denislava Glushkova also improved her position, rising eight places to 542nd. Arina Sabalenka remains at the top of the WTA rankings.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, tennis, Dimitrov, Tomova

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Remains Last in the EU for Material Well-Being and GDP per Capita in 2023

Bulgaria continues to rank at the bottom of the European Union in terms of material well-being and GDP per capita for 2023

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Implement Mandatory Drug and Alcohol Testing for MPs

Members of the Bulgarian Parliament will be required to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol tests at the start of each parliamentary session

Politics | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Warns: Population Must Brace for Higher Taxes Amid 2025 Budget Crisis

On December 11, the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria approved the draft state budget for 2025

Novinite Insider » Opinions | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 14:20

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criteria, But Budget Deficit Remains a Challenge

Bulgaria is showing significant progress towards meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:07

Bulgaria's Police and Prison Employees Ready for Protest Over Salary Concerns

Police officers and prison staff in Bulgaria are once again on alert for protests

Society | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:17

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians See Free Movement as Key Benefit of EU Membership

According to the latest national report for Bulgaria from the autumn 2024 edition of the Standard Eurobarometer, nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians view the free movement of people as the primary benefit of EU membership

World » EU | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria Drawn in Tough Group for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The European qualification draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, took place today at FIFA headquarters in Zurich

Sports | December 13, 2024, Friday // 15:16

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Claims World Weightlifting Title with Record-Breaking Performance

Karlos Nasar secured the world champion title in weightlifting in the men’s 89 kg category at the World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, with two world records to his name

Sports | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:38

Bulgarian Gymnastics Star Boryana Kaleyn Announces Retirement After Olympic Success

Bulgarian rhythmic gymnast Boryana Kaleyn has announced the end of her competitive career

Sports | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

Bulgaria Cup 2024: National Champions to Be Crowned in Breakdancing Finale

The Bulgaria Cup 2024, the most prestigious event of the year for the Bulgarian Break Federation (BBF), is set to take place on November 30, 2024, at the National Palace of Culture

Sports | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 18:34

Bulgarian Olympic Bronze Medalist Announces Retirement, Citing State Neglect and Financial Struggles

Bozhidar Andreev, the Bulgarian weightlifter who earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has announced his decision to end his sports career, citing ongoing dissatisfaction with the Bulgarian state's treatment of athletes

Sports | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:01

Grigor Dimitrov Makes Bulgaria Proud with Top 10 Finish in ATP Rankings

Bulgaria's top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has finished the 2024 tennis season in the top 10 of the ATP World Rankings

Sports | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria