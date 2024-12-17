Flu Cases in Bulgaria Expected to Surge After Holidays

December 16, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: Flu Cases in Bulgaria Expected to Surge After Holidays @Pixabay

Bulgaria has recorded 17 cases of flu out of 157 tested samples over the past week, representing about 11%, according to Chief Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. Speaking on BNT, he predicted that after the holiday season, the percentage of positive flu samples is likely to rise by 20% to 30%, as the flu virus tends to dominate and trigger a seasonal epidemic during this time.

Kunchev explained that flu symptoms typically begin with a sudden onset and are difficult to ignore. High fever, runny nose, muscle pain, and an overall feeling of being unwell are common indicators. Unlike other respiratory infections, the flu often necessitates rest in bed, he emphasized. He also noted that in a traditional winter with cold and snowy conditions, the spread of the flu tends to be limited, leading to weaker epidemic waves.

Shifting focus to the Congo, Kunchev discussed a concerning virus that behaves similarly to Covid-19 and the flu but leads to rapid pneumonia and has a high mortality rate. So far, 35 children have died from the virus. He assured that there have been no cases exported outside the affected province in Congo, though health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Addressing monkeypox, Kunchev shared data indicating a single case in Bulgaria last week compared to 150 cases in Europe. Since the beginning of the year, Europe has reported 24,700 cases, with Spain leading the numbers. In contrast, Bulgaria remains at the bottom with only two cases, offering some reassurance about the country’s position in this global outbreak.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

