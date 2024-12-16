Tragedy in Blagoevgrad: Two Young People Found Dead After Day-Long Search

A tragic incident unfolded in Blagoevgrad, where two young people were found dead after a day-long search by relatives and volunteers. The victims, an 18-year-old girl from Blagoevgrad and a 19-year-old boy from the village of Riltsi, were discovered around 7:30 p.m. in the apartment of the boy’s friend. According to initial reports, there were no signs of violence on their bodies.

The grim discovery was made by another friend of the boy, who had been trying to reach him throughout the day without success. Following clues from their chats, he located the apartment, where he found their bodies. Preliminary information suggests that the two may have suffocated due to a gas stove, though this has not yet been officially confirmed. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

The girl was last seen leaving her home in Blagoevgrad on Saturday evening, shortly after 9:00 p.m. When she failed to return home within 24 hours, her mother reported her disappearance to the police. It later emerged that the 19-year-old boy, reportedly her boyfriend, had also gone missing. Relatives and volunteers joined the search efforts, which tragically ended with the discovery of their bodies.

The families of the victims have expressed frustration with the police, claiming that no immediate search was initiated due to the legal requirement of a 24-hour waiting period before filing a missing persons report. They believe this delay may have impacted the outcome.

The investigation into the case will continue in the coming days, as authorities work to uncover the facts surrounding the deaths of the two young people.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)