Bulgaria Forecast: Sunny Skies with Strong Winds and Variable Conditions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 17:59
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Forecast: Sunny Skies with Strong Winds and Variable Conditions @Pixabay

On December 16, Bulgaria will experience windy conditions with moderate to high wind speeds and strong gusts, particularly in the Danubian Plain. Winds will blow predominantly from the west-northwest. The day will be mostly sunny, though Northern Bulgaria is expected to see more pronounced cloudy periods in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will range between minus 3°C and plus 2°C, with Sofia expected to record lows around 1°C. Daytime highs will vary from 5°C to 10°C, with Sofia reaching about 5°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise significantly, exceeding the average for December.

Along the seacoast, the weather will be windy but mostly sunny. The wind, blowing from the west-northwest, will range from moderate to temporarily strong. Daytime temperatures will range from 7°C to 9°C, while sea water temperatures will be between 10°C and 12°C. Sea waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, windy conditions will prevail, with moderate to strong winds blowing from the north-northwest. Cloud cover will vary throughout the day, often becoming thick in the afternoon over the Balkan Range, though no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will reach highs of 3°C at 1,200 meters above sea level and minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bansko Kicks Off Ski Season with Optimism for Growth in Bulgarian Winter Tourism

Bulgaria is gearing up for significant growth in winter tourism as the country prepares to open the new ski season in Bansko

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2024, Monday // 07:57

Institutions in Bulgaria Set to Convert Fees to Euros for Eurozone Integration

Several institutions in Bulgaria are preparing to switch the fees they charge businesses and citizens to euros, as part of the country's upcoming transition to the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 13:13

Bulgaria to Shine as a Premier European Travel Destination with Schengen Membership in 2025

Bulgaria is set to enter a new chapter in tourism with its upcoming membership in the land Schengen area, effective January 1, 2025

Business » Tourism | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 13:06

Bulgaria Joins Schengen Fully by Land: What Changes on January 1, 2025?

The European Union has officially approved Bulgaria and Romania as full members of the Schengen area

World » EU | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:33

Bulgaria's Local Governments Outpace National Stability, Report Reveals

A recent study reveals that local governments in Bulgaria are more stable than national ones amidst ongoing political instability,

Politics | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:13

U.S.-Bulgaria Collaboration Expands with Key Agreements on Nuclear Safety and Digital Modernization

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has deepened its collaboration with Bulgaria through a series of agreements aimed at advancing the country's infrastructure, energy, and cybersecurity capabilities

Politics » Diplomacy | December 14, 2024, Saturday // 14:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria to Experience Snow and Ice Over the Weekend with Temperatures Near Freezing

This weekend, Bulgaria is expected to experience snow and ice, with temperatures hovering around freezing

Society » Environment | December 13, 2024, Friday // 17:04

Two New Protected Areas Established in Bulgaria Following WWF Proposal

At the recommendation of WWF Bulgaria, two new protected areas have been declared in the country, the Ministry of Environment and Water has announced

Society » Environment | December 13, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria Weather Report: Mild Temperatures and Moderate Winds on December 13

The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:26

Winter Weather: Sunny Day with Low Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Wednesday’s weather across Bulgaria is expected to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:25

Mild Temperatures with Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Overnight, light rain showers are expected, with no significant precipitation forecasted during the day

Society » Environment | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 19:47

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 10: Rain and Cloudy Skies Expected

On December 10, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy with periods of rain

Society » Environment | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 07:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria