Bulgaria Forecast: Sunny Skies with Strong Winds and Variable Conditions

Bansko Kicks Off Ski Season with Optimism for Growth in Bulgarian Winter Tourism
Bulgaria is gearing up for significant growth in winter tourism as the country prepares to open the new ski season in Bansko
On December 16, Bulgaria will experience windy conditions with moderate to high wind speeds and strong gusts, particularly in the Danubian Plain. Winds will blow predominantly from the west-northwest. The day will be mostly sunny, though Northern Bulgaria is expected to see more pronounced cloudy periods in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will range between minus 3°C and plus 2°C, with Sofia expected to record lows around 1°C. Daytime highs will vary from 5°C to 10°C, with Sofia reaching about 5°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise significantly, exceeding the average for December.
Along the seacoast, the weather will be windy but mostly sunny. The wind, blowing from the west-northwest, will range from moderate to temporarily strong. Daytime temperatures will range from 7°C to 9°C, while sea water temperatures will be between 10°C and 12°C. Sea waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, windy conditions will prevail, with moderate to strong winds blowing from the north-northwest. Cloud cover will vary throughout the day, often becoming thick in the afternoon over the Balkan Range, though no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will reach highs of 3°C at 1,200 meters above sea level and minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
This weekend, Bulgaria is expected to experience snow and ice, with temperatures hovering around freezing
At the recommendation of WWF Bulgaria, two new protected areas have been declared in the country, the Ministry of Environment and Water has announced
The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria
Wednesday’s weather across Bulgaria is expected to be predominantly sunny
Overnight, light rain showers are expected, with no significant precipitation forecasted during the day
On December 10, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy with periods of rain
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023